Жаңа зерттеу астероидтық қауіптерге қарсы әлеуетті шараларды зерттейді

A recent study published in the arXiv has raised an important question: If a sizable asteroid was detected just days before impact, could we stop it? The study considers an asteroid similar to the 2023 NT1, which narrowly missed Earth earlier this year, and evaluates whether it could be countered using a method called Pulverize It (PI).

The PI method involves launching a defense rocket within a day of detecting the asteroid. By using a combination of kinetic and explosive impactors, the rocket would release a cloud of impactors at high speed towards the asteroid, shattering it into harmless fragments. According to the study’s simulations, this approach would be effective in destroying the asteroid and minimizing the risk to Earth.

What makes this proposal intriguing is that it suggests we could potentially counter an imminent asteroid threat with a short warning. However, it’s important to note that the study is currently just a proof of concept. We don’t have the necessary rockets or impactor systems in place to carry out such a mission. If an asteroid were to be detected tomorrow, we would have no immediate means of defense.

While the study highlights the technical feasibility of the PI method, it also raises the question of whether we have the will to build a planetary defense rocket. The researchers emphasize the need for proactive measures and investments in developing a robust defense system that could protect us from potential asteroid impacts in the future.

FAQ:

С: Pulverize It (PI) әдісі дегеніміз не?

A: The PI method involves launching a defense rocket with impactors that shatter an asteroid into harmless fragments.

Q: Can the PI method be effective with short warning?

A: According to simulations, if implemented with short warning, the PI method has the potential to minimize the risk posed by an imminent asteroid.

Q: Are there rockets in place to launch for asteroid defense?

A: Currently, there are no rockets or impactor systems readily available for such a mission.

Q: What is the importance of proactive measures in planetary defense?

A: Proactive measures and investments are crucial in developing a robust defense system against potential asteroid threats.