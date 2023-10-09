Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Үндістанның Aditya-L1 Күн ғарыштық обсерваториясы траекториясын түзетуден өтті

ByРоберт Эндрю

Қазан 9, 2023
Үндістанның Aditya-L1 Күн ғарыштық обсерваториясы траекториясын түзетуден өтті

India’s first solar space observatory, Aditya-L1, has successfully completed a trajectory correction maneuver (TCM) on its journey towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed the TCM on October 6, following a previous maneuver on September 19. The purpose of the TCM was to correct the spacecraft’s trajectory and ensure it is on the intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.

ISRO announced that the spacecraft is healthy and in good condition as it continues its mission towards its final destination, located 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. Aditya-L1 has already surpassed a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometers from Earth, successfully escaping the sphere of Earth’s influence.

This is not the first time that ISRO has sent a spacecraft beyond the Earth’s sphere of influence. The Mars Orbiter Mission was the first successful mission of this kind by the Indian space agency.

Aditya-L1’s journey to L1 involves passing through the Trans-Lagrangian Point-1 (TL1I), which sets it on the path to its final destination. The spacecraft’s magnetometer will be turned on again in the coming days as it ventures further into space.

Lagrange points are unique locations in space where the gravitational forces of two massive bodies, such as the Sun and Earth, precisely balance with the centripetal force required for a small object like a spacecraft to move with them. Although the L1 point is unstable, it is the preferred orbit for a spacecraft like Aditya-L1.

ISRO has developed advanced orbit determination software to track the trajectory of Aditya-L1 and ensure it remains in the correct orbit throughout its mission. This is a significant milestone for India’s space exploration efforts, and it opens up possibilities for future missions to study other celestial bodies, such as Venus and exo-solar planets.

Дерек көздері:
– https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/solar-mission-aditya-l1-undergoes-trajectory-correction/articleshow/86945521.cms

By Роберт Эндрю

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Интернеттегі құпиялылықтағы cookie файлдарының маңыздылығын түсіну

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота
ғылым

Қауіпті аймақтардағы қоршаған орта сенсорларының сынғыштығы

Қазан 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
ғылым

NASA-ның Psyche ғарыш аппаратының ұшыруы ауа райының қолайсыздығына байланысты кейінге қалдырылуы мүмкін

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Интернеттегі құпиялылықтағы cookie файлдарының маңыздылығын түсіну

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Қауіпті аймақтардағы қоршаған орта сенсорларының сынғыштығы

Қазан 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

NASA-ның Psyche ғарыш аппаратының ұшыруы ауа райының қолайсыздығына байланысты кейінге қалдырылуы мүмкін

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

NASA 2023 TF4 Жерге жақын астероидты тапты

Қазан 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер