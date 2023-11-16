Gamma Ray Burst Causes Temporary Ozone Depletion in Earth’s Upper Atmosphere

On October 9, 2022, astronomers noticed an extraordinary gamma ray burst, the brightest in history, originating from a supernova about 1.9 billion light-years away. This cosmic event, detected by telescopes in space, has recently been found to have resulted in a significant impact on Earth’s upper atmosphere, particularly the ozone molecules present in the ionosphere. Although the effect was only temporary, lasting a few minutes before the ozone repaired itself, this discovery sheds light on the potential influence of distant explosions on our atmosphere.

The team of scientists, led by Dr. Pietro Ubertini from the National Institute of Astrophysics in Rome, observed a measurable change in the number of ionized particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere as a consequence of the gamma ray burst. These ionized particles included ozone molecules, which are responsible for absorbing harmful solar radiation. The depletion of ozone was brief and not severe, but it highlights the vulnerability of our atmosphere to cosmic phenomena.

While most of the ozone layer is concentrated in the stratosphere, located around 10 to 25 miles above the Earth’s surface, it also exists in lower concentrations in the ionosphere, which extends from 37 to 310 miles in altitude. The ozone layer plays a crucial role in shielding the Earth from ultraviolet radiation, which can have detrimental effects on living organisms, including sunburns, skin cancer, and crop damage.

The recent study utilized data from the China Seismo-Electromagnetic Satellite and the European Space Agency’s International Gamma-Ray Astrophysics Laboratory to analyze the effects of the gamma ray burst on Earth. Researchers discovered a sharp increase in the electric field at the top of the ionosphere, indicating the ionization of ozone and nitrogen molecules by the gamma rays. The ionized molecules were unable to absorb ultraviolet radiation, briefly exposing the Earth to additional potentially harmful solar rays.

This research demonstrates the susceptibility of Earth’s atmosphere to cosmic events even when they occur millions or billions of light-years away. While the temporary ozone depletion caused by this gamma ray burst was manageable, simulations suggest that if a similar event occurred in our own Milky Way, it could potentially result in a prolonged depletion of the ozone layer, leading to significant consequences for life on Earth.

Жиі қойылатын сұрақтар (FAQ)

Q: What is a gamma ray burst?

A: A gamma ray burst is an extremely energetic explosion that occurs in space, releasing a tremendous amount of gamma rays, the most energetic form of electromagnetic radiation.

Q: How does the ozone layer protect us?

A: The ozone layer absorbs a significant portion of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation, preventing it from reaching the Earth’s surface and causing harm to living organisms.

Q: Can cosmic events like gamma ray bursts affect Earth’s atmosphere?

A: Yes, this study has shown that even gamma ray bursts occurring far away from Earth can have noticeable effects on our atmosphere, including temporary ozone depletion.

Q: Could a similar event closer to Earth be catastrophic?

A: According to scientists, if a gamma ray burst occurred closer to Earth in our Milky Way, it could potentially result in a prolonged depletion of the ozone layer, which could have severe implications for life on our planet.