Trou au Natron: жанартаулық жұмбақ өзінің құпияларын ашады

A mesmerizing image taken from the International Space Station unveils the enigmatic Trou au Natron, a volcanic pit and soda lake nestled in the northern region of Chad. From above, this captivating geological wonder bears an uncanny resemblance to a ghostly face peering skyward. Scientists believe this striking visual illusion is a result of shadow plays cast by the rim of a caldera, a type of volcanic crater arising from powerful eruptions or surface collapses into a partially drained magma chamber.

The features resembling “eyes” and a “nose” are, in fact, cinder cones—steep, cone-shaped formations that materialize around volcanic vents. These cinder cones are estimated to be relatively young, potentially forming within the past few million or even thousand years. Surrounding the “mouth” of the face is a distinctive white crust made up of natron, a unique blend of sodium carbonate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride, and sodium sulfate. Geothermal activity in the region causes spring water to accumulate on the surface, evaporate, and release mineral-rich steam, resulting in the creation of this mineral crust.

Situated southeast of Tarso Toussidé—a striking volcanic structure with fumaroles and an active stratovolcano—Trou au Natron is one of the many volcanic peaks found in the Tibesti Mountains. Its remote location poses challenges for scientific exploration, but studies conducted in the 1960s indicate that Trou au Natron was once filled with a glacial lake that stretched hundreds of meters deep approximately 14,000 years ago. Remarkably, a 2015 expedition led by German researcher Stefan Kröpelin not only reached the site but also collected fossilized aquatic algae samples dating back around 120,000 years.

Thanks to satellite observations, our understanding of the region has expanded significantly. Researchers from the University of Cambridge utilized data from Nasa’s Terra satellite’s ASTER sensor to construct a rough timeline of volcanic activity in the area. Their analysis has revealed that Trou au Natron’s formation is among the more recent significant geological events in this dynamic region.

The ethereal image labeled ISS068-E-53507 was captured with a Nikon D5 digital camera equipped with a 500-millimeter focal length. It has been modified to enhance contrast and eliminate lens artifacts and is made available through the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at the Johnson Space Center. The International Space Station Program emphasizes the importance of astronauts capturing these valuable Earth images, ensuring their accessibility for scientific exploration and public enlightenment.

