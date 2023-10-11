Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

5 астероид бүгін Жерге жылдам жылдамдықпен жақындап келеді!

ByРоберт Эндрю

Қазан 11, 2023
5 астероид бүгін Жерге жылдам жылдамдықпен жақындап келеді!

NASA has recently provided details on five asteroids that are currently hurtling towards Earth and are expected to make close approaches today, October 11. These asteroids vary in size, speed, and distance from our planet.

One of the asteroids, known as Asteroid 2022 UX1, is projected to pass by Earth today. It measures roughly 28 feet in width and is travelling at a staggering speed of 30,897 kilometers per hour. NASA estimates that this space rock will come closest to us at a distance of 1.2 million kilometers.

Another asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 TE, is approximately 46 feet wide and is also approaching Earth today. It is moving at an incredible speed of 20,085 kilometers per hour and is expected to come as close as 1.6 million kilometers to our planet.

As these asteroids continue on their trajectories, NASA closely monitors their movements and calculates their expected paths. While these celestial visitors may seem alarming, it is important to note that the distances they will be passing at are still considered safe.

It is essential for scientists to study and track these asteroids to better understand their composition, behavior, and potential impact risks. By obtaining this knowledge, researchers can develop strategies for planetary defense and potentially prevent any significant future impacts.

Source: HT TECH

