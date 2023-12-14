Шағын ғарыш аппараттары технологиясының жаңа жетістіктері

NASA’s Small Spacecraft Systems Virtual Institute has announced the forthcoming release of the highly anticipated 2023 State-of-the-Art Small Spacecraft Technology report. This comprehensive report, set to be released in early 2024, will provide updates on the latest developments and advancements in small spacecraft technology as of September 2023.

Among the notable updates in the report, several chapters have undergone significant changes and additions. The “Launch, Integration, Deployment, and Orbital Transport” chapter now includes a brand-new section dedicated to orbital maneuvering vehicles. Other chapters that have seen significant updates include “Structures, Materials, and Mechanisms”, “In-Space Propulsion”, “SmallSat Avionics”, and “Thermal Control Systems”.

The report aims to provide an overview of the current state-of-the-art SmallSat technologies and their development status, drawing from open literature sources. Although it does not cover every aspect of the topic, commonly used sources such as manufacturer datasheets, press releases, conference papers, journal papers, government filings, and news articles have been referenced. It is important to note that readers are encouraged to contact companies directly for further information on the performance and maturity of specific technologies outlined in the report.

For those interested, the 2022 SOA report is currently available online in both webpage and PDF formats. It can be accessed at the following URL: [Insert URL]. Once the 2023 SOA report is released, it will replace the 2022 edition at the same URL.

NASA welcomes suggestions and corrections to the report prior to the publication of future issues. Interested parties can submit their input to the NASA Small Spacecraft Virtual Institute via email at [email protected].

With the highly anticipated release of the 2023 State-of-the-Art Small Spacecraft Technology report, the advancements and updates in small spacecraft technology are poised to shape the future of space exploration and research.