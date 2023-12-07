Үндістан мен NASA өршіл ғарыштық жобаларда ынтымақтасады

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), will be partnering with the United States’ space agency NASA on ambitious space projects. A significant aspect of this collaboration is the possibility of sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS). The selection of the Indian astronaut will be made by ISRO based on the criteria and objectives of the space program. If all goes as planned, the Indian astronaut will be trained and ready for launch by the end of 2024.

While NASA currently sends astronauts to the ISS using Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket and spacecraft, the duration of the Indian astronaut’s stay on the ISS will depend on the scientific objectives and experiments chosen by India for the mission. Typically, astronauts remain on the ISS for about six months, although some have stayed for longer periods, such as Scott Kelly and Mikhail Kornienko who completed a year-long mission.

Collaborating with countries that have experience in space exploration provides valuable technological insights and cost reductions. India’s aspirations go beyond the ISS program, with the intention of creating its own space station, the “Bharatiya Antariksha Station,” by 2035. The United States has expressed willingness to support India in building a commercial space station by 2040.

This collaboration between India and the United States has the potential to promote innovation and further human exploration in space. India’s active involvement in initiatives like the Artemis agreements and the Gaganyaan project demonstrates its commitment to space exploration and the peaceful use of outer space. Furthermore, these collaborative efforts will not only enhance India’s capabilities and expertise in human spaceflight but also foster scientific and technological cooperation in various fields.

Overall, these collaborative efforts hold immense potential in shaping India’s space endeavors and contributing to our broader understanding of the universe. They also serve as an inspiration for the younger generations in India to pursue careers in STEM fields and instill a sense of wonder and appreciation for the vast universe.