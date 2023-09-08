Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ახალი ამბები

Valve იღებს რადიო სერთიფიკატს ახალი აპარატურის პროექტისთვის სამხრეთ კორეაში

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Sep 8, 2023
Valve იღებს რადიო სერთიფიკატს ახალი აპარატურის პროექტისთვის სამხრეთ კორეაში

Valve, the gaming company known for its hardware projects such as the Valve Index and Steam Deck, has recently received radio certification in South Korea for a new hardware device. Details about the device are scarce, with the only information available being that it is a “specific low power wireless device” operating in the 5Ghz frequency band with wireless LAN capabilities. The device is referred to as the “1030,” following the naming convention of previous Valve products like the Valve Index (model name 1007) and Steam Deck (model name 1010).

While the limited information leaves room for speculation, it is unlikely that this new device is an updated version of the Steam Deck, as it is too early for a product update. Most experts believe that Valve might be venturing back into the virtual reality space with another VR headset. There have been signs indicating a decline in Valve Index sales, coupled with recent hirings for hardware teams at Valve, which suggests that a new VR headset may be in the works.

Although the certification implies that Valve may be nearing the launch of this new device, it is important to note that Valve has a history of shelving projects. However, given the previous success of their hardware ventures, it is likely that this new device will see the light of day.

As of now, no official information has been released by Valve regarding this new device. However, with the relatively short gaps between certification and launch for previous Valve hardware projects, we may expect some news in the near future.

წყაროები:
-

By რობერტ ენდრიუ

Related Post

ახალი ამბები

რევოლუცია მოახდინა პენსიაზე: როგორ ცვლის აზიის წყნარი ოკეანის საპენსიო ადმინისტრაციის პროგრამა ინდუსტრიას

Sep 10, 2023
ახალი ამბები

გამძლე აღჭურვილობის როლი დისტანციურ ადგილებში საიმედო კავშირის უზრუნველყოფაში

Sep 10, 2023
ახალი ამბები

როგორ გადავწეროთ ხმოვანი შეტყობინებები ტექსტზე WhatsApp-ზე

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

ტექნიკა

Alpine იღებს ძველი სკოლის მიდგომას აერო ტესტირებაზე იტალიის გრან პრიზე

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
ტექნიკა

Mortal Kombat 1 გაჟონა გამოშვებამდე

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ტექნიკა

Google აქვეყნებს ახალ თანამედროვე სახეს Android-ის ბრენდისთვის

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

რევოლუცია მოახდინა პენსიაზე: როგორ ცვლის აზიის წყნარი ოკეანის საპენსიო ადმინისტრაციის პროგრამა ინდუსტრიას

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები