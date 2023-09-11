Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ინდოეთის პირველი გამოყოფილი მზის მისია, Aditya-L1, უახლოვდება მზის დაკვირვებას

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Sep 11, 2023
India’s space program achieved another milestone as the Aditya-L1, the country’s first dedicated solar mission, successfully launched into space on September 2. The spacecraft, named after the Sanskrit word for “Sun,” has completed three of its five Earth-bound manoeuvres and is now preparing for its next move on September 15.

The Aditya-L1 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57), which is a renowned workhorse of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This launch comes just ten days after the landing of Chandrayaan-3, India’s moon mission, in the south polar region.

Equipped with seven distinct payloads developed by ISRO and academic institutions, the Aditya-L1 is designed to study the Sun’s atmosphere and its impact on space weather. These instruments will provide valuable data on solar magnetic storms and their effects on the environment around Earth.

Currently situated at an orbit of 282 km x 40225 km, the spacecraft is expected to reach Lagrangian Point 1 (L1) in approximately four months. L1 is a point in space between the Earth and the Sun that allows for continuous observation of the Sun. Once at L1, the Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit, providing scientists with uninterrupted access to study the Sun.

The Aditya-L1 mission marks a significant achievement for India’s space program. It not only demonstrates the country’s capabilities in space exploration but also contributes to the global understanding of the Sun and its effects on our planet. By gathering data on solar phenomena, the Aditya-L1 will aid in forecasting space weather and its potential impact on satellite operations and communication systems.

