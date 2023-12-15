ზამთრის ქარიშხალი ფარავს ჩრდილოეთ კაროლინის მთებს თოვლში

რეზიუმე:

As a winter storm sweeps through the western region of North Carolina, the mountains are expected to receive a significant amount of snowfall by mid-day Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas above 3,500 feet and for all of Avery County. Sections of major roads in the mountains, including the Blue Ridge Parkway, have already been closed due to the snowfall. The highest peaks in the Smokies could potentially see over six inches of snow, accompanied by strong wind gusts up to 45 mph. Ski resorts in the area are preparing for the season, with all but two of North Carolina’s mountains already open for skiing. The winter storm is expected to bring between three and four inches of snow to areas with elevations around 3,500 feet. Travelers are advised to use caution and expect slippery road conditions that may affect the morning commute.

Winter Storm Impacts North Carolina Mountains

A winter storm has descended upon the mountains in western North Carolina, transforming the landscape into a winter wonderland. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the region, as snow blankets areas above 3,500 feet and Avery County. Residents and visitors in the mountains can expect travel difficulties and hazardous conditions due to the snow accumulation.

Sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway have already been closed, and more closures are expected as the snowstorm continues. Other major roads, such as U.S. 441/Newfound Gap Road and NC Highway 128, have also been shut down due to snow and ice. These closures are in place to ensure the safety of motorists and prevent accidents caused by slippery road conditions.

The ski industry in the region is benefiting from the winter storm, with all but two of North Carolina’s mountains open for skiing. Ski resorts are thrilled to have favorable conditions and are welcoming visitors to enjoy the snowy slopes. However, travelers should exercise caution when driving up to the resorts, as icy and snowy roads can make the journey challenging.

Forecast and Safety Precautions

The forecast predicts that the highest peaks in the Smoky Mountains may see over six inches of snow, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 45 mph. Areas with elevations around 3,500 feet are expected to receive between three and four inches of snow. The snowfall is anticipated to continue until late morning or early afternoon on Wednesday, gradually tapering off.

Travelers are advised to be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities. Road conditions are expected to be slippery, which could impact the morning commute. It is essential to exercise caution while driving, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and allow extra time for travel.

The winter storm brings both beauty and challenges to the North Carolina mountains. Residents and visitors alike are advised to stay updated on the latest weather conditions and road closures to ensure their safety while enjoying the winter wonderland.