Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Sep 8, 2023
One UI Watch 5-ის ახალი განახლება წარმოგიდგენთ უნივერსალურ ჟესტებს ჭკვიანი საათის გაუმჯობესებული კონტროლისთვის

Samsung’s latest One UI Watch 5 update brings a revolutionary feature called Universal Gestures, expanding the concept of using your smartwatch through gestures. While Quick Launch gestures were already familiar to Galaxy Watch users, Universal Gestures offer a different level of control over your smartwatch.

Universal Gestures serve as an accessibility tool, providing full control over your smartwatch through gestures. While touch controls will still be preferred by most users, Universal Gestures are a fantastic tool for individuals with hand injuries or disabilities.

Enabling Universal Gestures is simple. On your Galaxy Watch running One UI Watch 5, access the Settings menu, go to “Accessibility,” tap “Interaction and dexterity,” followed by “Universal gestures,” and toggle the feature on. Alternatively, you can enable it through the Galaxy Wearable app on your connected smartphone.

To understand how Universal Gestures work, a step-by-step tutorial is available when you first enable the feature. Once completed, you can switch from touch-based navigation to Universal Gestures by rotating your wrist from side to side twice. Pinch gestures and closing your hand into a fist are used to move a highlighter (focus indicator) across the user interface and simulate screen taps on highlighted UI elements, respectively.

Additionally, Universal Gestures allow users to access an Action menu by closing their hand into a fist twice. This menu provides buttons for scrolling, opening the quick panel, editing watch faces, accessing the apps drawer, and more.

Users have the flexibility to customize the functions of gestures, change the color of the highlighter, modify cursor scan settings, edit the Action menu, adjust speeds and sensitivities, and more. These settings can be easily adjusted on the smartwatch or via the Galaxy Wearable app.

The One UI Watch 5 update is currently available on the Galaxy Watch 6 series, with rollouts for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 lineups in select regions. Samsung continues to expand availability to more markets, enhancing the smartwatch experience with Universal Gestures.

წყაროები:
– Samsung One UI Watch 5 Update: Universal Gestures. (n.d.). Retrieved from [source]

