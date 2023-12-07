LEGO Fortnite: ერთობლივი ციფრული მოედანი ბავშვებისთვის

LEGO Fortnite, the latest addition to the Fortnite universe, brings together the creativity of LEGO building and the excitement of the battle royale game. Developed through a long-term partnership between Epic Games and the LEGO Group, this survival crafting game provides a fun and safe digital space for children and families.

In LEGO Fortnite, players can immerse themselves in vast open worlds where they can play as their favorite Fortnite characters – such as Brite Bomber, Cuddle Team Leader, and Raven – all in LEGO style. Along the way, players can collect food and resources, engage in battles solo or with friends, construct shelter for defense, and customize their ultimate home base. They can even recruit villagers to gather materials and help survive the night. Additionally, players can explore deep caves, uncover rare resources, discover hidden areas, and face off against enemies.

The LEGO Fortnite adventure is just beginning, with updates planned to introduce new world building features and LEGO style outfits as early as 2024. The game is available for free on various platforms, including PlayStation®, Xbox, Nintendo Switch™, and PC through Epic Games Store.

Safety is a top priority, and LEGO Fortnite, like all experiences in Fortnite, incorporates Epic Games’ parental controls and safety features. It is rated E10+ by the ESRB, ensuring a suitable experience for players of all ages.

Built inside Fortnite and powered by Unreal Engine 5, LEGO Fortnite offers an immersive experience with realistic physics and destructible environments. The game utilizes World Partition technology to stream a massive 95 square kilometers of playable space, and it employs the Procedural Content Generation framework to dynamically create detailed environments.

The partnership between the LEGO Group and Epic Games extends beyond LEGO Fortnite. Unreal Engine is already being utilized for other LEGO play experiences, such as LEGO DREAMZzz™ and LEGO NINJAGO™. The two companies are even working on digital twins for thousands of physical LEGO elements, aiming to merge the worlds of physical and digital play like never before. Creators across the Fortnite Ecosystem will have access to these digital twins through Unreal Engine and Fortnite’s Creative tools, further enhancing the creative possibilities.

Excitingly, this is just the beginning, as the LEGO Group and Epic Games have plans to introduce more LEGO-themed games inside Fortnite in the near future. Together, they aim to develop digital play experiences that inspire and entertain kids while building a bridge between the physical and digital realms.

