The Rising Trend of Studying Abroad Among Tamil Nadu Students

Studying abroad has become increasingly popular among students in Tamil Nadu, especially in the wake of the pandemic. The allure of foreign universities offering attractive scholarships and educational opportunities through virtual fairs has captivated the attention of students from the region. Numerous institutions from countries like the USA, France, and various European nations have expressed interest in welcoming Indian students, including those from Tamil Nadu, into their academic programs.

Virtual fairs have emerged as the latest avenue for international institutions to attract students. Recently, 73 higher education institutions from 21 European countries participated in a virtual fair aimed at enticing students. These institutions provide students with a plethora of opportunities, including access to scholarships and funding directly through universities and authorized agencies. Disciplines ranging from management, engineering, hospitality, humanities, arts, architecture, to design are available for students to choose from. Particularly in France and other European nations, around 1,600 English-language programs are offered.

In recent times, Chennai experienced the launch of the ‘Education in Ireland’ roadshow, where the Ireland Education Department showcased the multitude of educational prospects available in Ireland to Indian students. This event facilitated meetings between students and representatives from Irish universities and colleges, giving students a glimpse into the vast range of educational opportunities.

According to the Open Doors Report (ODR), the number of Indian students studying in the US has increased by 35% compared to the previous academic year, reaching an all-time high of 268,923 students in 2022-23. The United States continues to be the most popular destination for Indian students seeking international education. The US Consulate in India issued a record-breaking number of student visas during June-August 2023, signifying the growing interest and trust in American educational institutions.

Q: What subjects can students choose to study in foreign universities?

A: Students can choose from a wide range of subjects including management, engineering, hospitality, humanities, arts, architecture, and design.

Q: Are there English-language programs available in France and European nations?

A: Yes, approximately 1,600 programs are offered in English in France and other European countries.

Q: How many Indian students are currently studying in the US?

A: As per the Open Doors Report, there are 268,923 Indian students studying in the US in the academic year 2022-23.

Q: What subjects are most popular among Indian students studying in the US?

A: Computer science is the most popular discipline, with 41.2% of Indian students choosing it for undergraduate and postgraduate studies. Engineering programs are the second most preferred choice, with 26.9% of students opting for them.

Q: Are there any cautionary steps students should take when considering studying abroad?

A: It is important to choose universities and institutions authorized by reputable organizations like the US-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) for study in the US. Seeking guidance from authorized education advisors and verifying the validity of degrees obtained abroad for further studies or employment opportunities in India is also essential.