Spotify წარმოგიდგენთ AI-ით მხარდაჭერილ დასაკრავ სიებს Music Discovery-ისთვის

Music streaming giant Spotify is testing a new feature that allows users to create playlists using AI technology. The feature, known as “AI playlists,” was recently spotted in the wild by a TikTok user and confirmed by Spotify. With AI playlists, users can access a chatbot-style interface where they can enter prompts or choose from suggested ideas to generate personalized playlists.

According to the screenshots shared by the user, the AI playlists feature can be accessed from the “Your Library” tab by tapping on the plus button. From there, users can type in their prompt or select pre-set suggestions like “get focused at work with instrumental electronica” or “explore a niche genre like Witch House.” The AI chatbot then processes the request and presents a sample playlist, which can be further refined by swiping left to remove unwanted songs.

While Spotify has not provided specific details about how the AI technology works, the company has been investing heavily in AI across its platform. Earlier this year, Spotify introduced an AI DJ that offers personalized playlists and commentary. The company’s CEO, Daniel Ek, has also hinted at other potential uses for AI, such as generating audio ads, summarizing podcasts, and assisting in music creation.

However, Spotify is cautious not to raise user expectations too soon. The AI playlists feature is currently being tested, and there is no confirmed launch timeline. Spotify emphasizes that these tests are part of its ongoing exploration of AI possibilities and learning opportunities.

As music streaming competition continues to intensify, Spotify aims to leverage its AI expertise to enhance user experiences and differentiate itself in the market. The introduction of AI-powered playlists could be a significant step towards personalized music discovery and curation, offering users a more tailored and seamless listening experience.

If you have access to the AI playlists feature in your Spotify app, we would love to hear your thoughts and experiences with it.