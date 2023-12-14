RTE აცხადებს საინტერესო საახალწლო შოუს, რომელსაც უძღვება პატრიკ კიელტი

RTE is gearing up for an exciting New Year’s Eve celebration with a special edition of the iconic Late Late Show. In a departure from tradition, the show will air on a Sunday for the first time ever, promising viewers a memorable night as they usher in 2024.

Renowned TV personality Patrick Kielty will take the helm as the host of this end-of-year extravaganza. Expect a star-studded lineup of special guests gracing the Donnybrook set, adding to the festive atmosphere. Kielty, known for his charisma and quick wit, will be engaging in lively conversations with an array of familiar faces.

According to the RTE Guide, the New Year’s Eve special will be filled with surprises and plenty of excitement, serving as a farewell to the previous year. Viewers can anticipate an unforgettable send-off to 2023 and a warm welcome to the new year, brimming with hope and anticipation.

This year, the Late Late Show New Year’s special will be going head-to-head with the Graham Norton show, which boasts an impressive guest lineup featuring stars like Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo. It’s sure to be a tough competition for viewers’ attention, as both shows vie for the title of the ultimate New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Tune in to RTE One from 10.15pm to 11.45pm on New Year’s Eve to catch Patrick Kielty in action. After his captivating hosting stint, he will pass the baton to Anna Geary for the countdown to midnight. Don’t miss this extraordinary night of entertainment and celebration as RTE brings joy and excitement to viewers’ homes worldwide.