Virgin Galactic Stock Plunges as Richard Branson Refuses Additional Investment

Shares of Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson’s space tourism venture, have taken a steep dive following Branson’s announcement that he does not intend to invest more money in the company. Branson claims that Virgin Galactic already has sufficient funds, resulting in a 16% drop in stock value to under $2 per share at the market open on Monday.

Although Virgin Galactic has achieved significant milestones, such as flying its first customers into space, the company is facing several challenges. It recently laid off approximately 20% of its workforce and is working on introducing a new line of suborbital spacecraft to replace its current vehicle, which took over a decade to develop.

Branson explained in an article by the Financial Times that his investment company, Virgin Group, has experienced financial difficulties due to the impact of the pandemic. However, he believes that Virgin Galactic has substantial funds, approximately $1 billion, to operate independently.

Financial filings from November revealed that Virgin Galactic had approximately $1.1 billion in cash and securities. This should keep the company afloat until it unveils its new line of rocket-powered planes, known as Delta, in 2026. These spacecraft will transport affluent thrill seekers and paying customers to the edge of space.

Nevertheless, Virgin Galactic’s financial report also disclosed a workforce reduction of around 18%, with 185 employees laid off on November 7. Branson previously sold a significant portion of his personal investment in Virgin Galactic, but Virgin Group, acting as a manager for Branson’s investments, remains one of the company’s top shareholders.

After Branson’s historic trip to space aboard the VSS Unity in 2021, Virgin Galactic initiated regular commercial service in 2023. Throughout this year, the company has launched six groups of passengers, including test pilots, paying customers, honorary guests, and its own employees, to the edge of space.

Despite these achievements, Virgin Galactic announced plans to decrease the frequency of spaceflights in its November financial report. Customers will now be sent to space on the VSS Unity every quarter, rather than monthly.

