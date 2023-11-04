Fortnite OG მოთამაშეებს ნოსტალგიურ მოგზაურობაში მიჰყავს დროში

Fortnite Battle Royale is turning back the clock with its latest season, Fortnite OG. This exciting new chapter allows players to revisit the original Fortnite BR Island, starting with a rewind back to Chapter 1 Season 5. Each major update will bring back a piece of Fortnite history, allowing players to experience different phases of Chapter 1 every week.

In Fortnite OG, players can roam the streets of Tilted Towers with Shopping Carts, grapple to Greasy Groves, and relive the nostalgia with the original Assault Rifle. The season offers the opportunity to play in both Battle Royale and Zero Build modes, giving players the chance to fully immerse themselves in the Fortnite OG experience.

With each major update, Fortnite OG will unveil different elements from the past. Some unvaulted items will only be available temporarily, while others may stay in the game for the entirety of Fortnite OG or appear in multiple updates. This exciting twist allows players to explore different eras of Fortnite and witness the evolution of the game firsthand.

Q: What can players expect from Fortnite OG?

A: Fortnite OG allows players to revisit different phases of Chapter 1, bringing back iconic elements from past seasons.

Q: Will all the unvaulted items be available permanently?

A: While some items will only be available for a limited time, others may stay in the game for the entire duration of Fortnite OG or appear in multiple updates.

Q: Can players experience Fortnite OG in different modes?

A: Yes, players can enjoy Fortnite OG in both Battle Royale and Zero Build modes.

In addition to the exciting gameplay updates, the developers have also introduced the OG Shop, which features curated selections of classic, mashup, and fresh items. These items will only be available for a limited time, as a new curated selection will be introduced in the shop daily at 4:00 p.m. PT. Players can find more details about the OG Pass and OG Shop on the official Fortnite website.

To join in on the fun and dive into the nostalgic world of Fortnite OG, players can download the game for free. The only question now is, “Where will you drop?”