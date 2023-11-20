ფაქტები და რჩევები გემინიდების სანახაობრივი მეტეორის შხაპის სანახავად

Astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of one of the most brilliant and reliable meteor showers of the year – the Geminids. From now until December 24, observers will have the opportunity to witness a spectacular display of up to 120 bright yellow streaks per hour. Let’s dive into some key facts and tips for enjoying this cosmic phenomenon.

The Geminid meteor shower is set to peak between December 13 and 14, although activity can be observed from now through December 24. Unlike other meteor showers, the Geminids are easily visible early in the evening, making them ideal for young stargazers who may have difficulty staying up late. Simply find a location away from city lights or street lamps, bundle up in warm clothes and bring a cozy blanket or lawn chair. Position yourself facing south and gaze up at the night sky.

Origin and Fascinating Facts

Unlike most meteor showers that originate from comets, the Geminids come from an asteroid named 3200 Phaethon. Scientists believe that this asteroid broke apart due to rotational stresses, releasing billions of tons of dust and debris into the solar system. Interestingly, 3200 Phaethon’s orbit brings it extraordinarily close to the Sun, leading to its mythological namesake – the Greek figure who drove the chariot of the sun-god Helios.

The Geminids have come a long way since their modest beginnings in the mid-1800s when only 10 to 20 meteors were visible per hour. Now, under optimal conditions, spectators can witness an astonishing 120 meteors per hour during its peak.

Q: Can I view the Geminid meteor shower from anywhere in the world?

A: Yes, the Geminids are visible across the globe, so no matter where you are, you can enjoy this celestial spectacle.

A: Meteor showers occur when the Earth intersects with the trails of debris left behind by comets or asteroids. As these small celestial objects enter our atmosphere, they disintegrate and create beautiful streaks of light.

Q: How can I capture the best photographs of the Geminid meteor shower?

A: To capture stunning photos, set up your camera on a tripod with a wide-angle lens, use a high ISO setting, and maintain a long exposure time. Be patient and take multiple shots to increase your chances of capturing a meteor.

The Geminid meteor shower offers a magnificent opportunity to ponder the wonders of the cosmos. So mark your calendars, bundle up, and prepare to be awed by the celestial fireworks.

[Source: USA TODAY]