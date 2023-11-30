მზის ანთებები პროგნოზირებენ ჩრდილოეთის შუქის სანახაობრივი ჩვენების შექმნას

A rare natural phenomenon is set to captivate parts of the United States on Friday as a result of a series of powerful solar flares. Dubbed “Sun burps,” these flares have the potential to generate naked eye auroras, also known as the Northern Lights. Currently, experts are predicting a strong G3 level geomagnetic storm, which could produce a stunning display across the northern third to half of the country.

Photographers are advised to capture the spectacle by using long exposure cameras aimed low at the northern horizon. While the primary viewing areas will be in the northern regions, there is a possibility that the auroras might bleed into parts of the South. However, it is important to note that solar forecasts are often subject to inaccuracies in timing and intensity. Therefore, it is wise to temper expectations as many predicted geomagnetic storms never materialize.

Cloud cover also plays a crucial role in determining visibility. Unfortunately, for residents of Western New York, the outlook is bleak as overcast skies and soaking rain are expected to persist. This cloudy weather pattern is likely to develop by Thursday night and continue into the weekend, significantly reducing the chances of witnessing this extraordinary event.

While it is disappointing that this particular display may not be visible in certain areas due to weather conditions, the unpredictability of solar activity adds to the allure and mystery of aurora viewing. Keep an eye out for future flare-ups as they continue to create awe-inspiring natural light shows.

ხშირად დასმული კითხვები (FAQ)

What are sun flares? Sun flares, also known as solar flares, are sudden bursts of energy that occur on the surface of the sun. These flares release a significant amount of radiation and can cause disruptions in Earth’s magnetic field. What are naked eye auroras? Naked eye auroras, or Northern Lights, are natural light displays that occur in the polar regions. These colorful phenomena are caused by charged particles from the sun colliding with atoms in Earth’s atmosphere. How are solar forecasts predicted? Solar forecasts are determined by analyzing data from various instruments and satellites that monitor the sun’s activity. Scientists look for signs of solar flares and coronal mass ejections, which are usually indicators of geomagnetic storms. Can auroras be seen in areas with cloud cover? Cloud cover can hinder visibility of auroras as it blocks the view of the night sky. Clear skies are ideal for witnessing this natural phenomenon, as clouds can obscure the colorful displays.