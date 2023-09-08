Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ახალი ამბები

ახლად აღმოჩენილი კომეტა ნიშიმურა ხილული ღამის ცაზე

რობერტ ენდრიუ

Sep 8, 2023
ახლად აღმოჩენილი კომეტა ნიშიმურა ხილული ღამის ცაზე

A newly discovered comet named Comet Nishimura will be visible as it passes by Earth next week. Japanese space photographer Hideo Nishimura first observed the comet in early August and it has since increased in brightness as it travels through the inner solar system. The comet will make its closest approach to Earth on Tuesday, coming within 78 million miles of the planet, potentially staying visible for the next five days.

Comet Nishimura will also pass within 21 million miles of the sun on September 17. Its orbit suggests that the last time it passed close to the sun, and possibly closer to Earth, was around the year 1590. While there are no recorded comets during that time that correspond with Nishimura, it would have had to be quite bright to be seen.

To spot Comet Nishimura, it is best to use binoculars and find a location with dark skies away from city lights. Sky and Telescope has shared charts that can help sky-gazers identify the comet. The comet’s tail will always point away from the sun and it appears greenish in photos due to the presence of diatomic carbon. However, through binoculars, it will appear nearly colorless or slightly pink as sunlight reflects off the dust grains.

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, finding a clear view of the east-northeast horizon about half an hour before morning twilight is recommended. However, as the comet gets closer to the sun and the horizon, it will become more difficult to see. On Wednesday, the comet will pass between Earth and the sun, making it unlikely to be visible. The intense heat from the sun may cause the comet to break up, but experts expect it to survive. If it survives, it will pass over to the far side of the sun in early October and be visible in the Southern Hemisphere’s morning sky in November.

