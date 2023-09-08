Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ახალი ამბები

როგორ მოვძებნოთ რონი 2K NBA 2K24-ის MyCareer-ში

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Sep 8, 2023
Finding Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K24’s MyCareer can give you a head start with future pros, as you can start at 90 overall with the Rebirth perk. In previous years, Ronnie 2K has been placed around The City, tasking players with finding him and completing objectives to unlock rewards. However, in NBA 2K24, finding Ronnie 2K is much simpler. He is located by the beach, specifically near the 3v3 courts. You can easily spot him as he will be surrounded by other players and he will have a pool floatie wrapped around his waist.

To start the Rebirth quest and find Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K24, you need to go to your Special activities menu and trigger the quest. Once you have started the quest, you need to reach 90 overall and then return to Ronnie for a second conversation. Upon completion, Ronnie will reward you with 3,000 VC and the Rebirth perk. The Rebirth perk allows you to start any future MyPlayers at a 90 overall rating and gives 5% boosts to eligible badges, which will also start at a silver level.

The addition of side quests, activities, and collectibles in NBA 2K24’s MyCareer has made it more immersive and engaging for players. Ronnie 2K’s presence in the game adds an extra layer of excitement as players strive to find him and unlock rewards. With the simplified location of Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K24, players can easily access the Rebirth perk and enjoy the benefits it provides for their MyCareer experience.

წყაროები:
- NBA 2K24 ოფიციალური საიტი

