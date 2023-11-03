Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 ხსნის იარაღის ტუნინგის ფუნქციას Gunsmith-ის გაუმჯობესების სასარგებლოდ

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, developed by Sledgehammer Games in collaboration with Infinity Ward, is set to release next week. In anticipation of the game’s launch, Sledgehammer Games has shared details about the game’s progression system and the Gunsmith, the in-game screen for customizing weapons. However, one notable customization feature will be absent from this year’s game: Weapon Tuning.

According to the blog post by Sledgehammer Games, the decision to remove the Weapon Tuning feature was based on community feedback. The developers acknowledged that Weapon Tuning, present in previous installments like Modern Warfare II, was not as intuitive as they had hoped. As a result, they decided to focus on improving the Gunsmith customization experience instead. This change will apply to both Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III weapons that use modifications.

The removal of Weapon Tuning will also impact Call of Duty Warzone, the popular battle royale mode, and will be retroactive to Modern Warfare 2 guns. This means that pre-built loadouts featuring tuned guns may be reset to stock settings. Players can expect significant changes in weapon performance as a result.

In terms of gameplay length, players who pre-ordered the digital edition of Modern Warfare 3 have already had access to the single-player portion since Thursday. However, some players have reported that the campaign is relatively short, lasting around 3 to 4 hours. While the duration may seem brief, it’s important to note that Modern Warfare 3 is a direct sequel to the previous year’s Modern Warfare 2.

As for the future of the Call of Duty franchise, Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard last month after a prolonged legal battle. Despite this change in ownership, Xbox Game Studios and PlayStation have agreed to maintain the franchise’s presence on both platforms, ensuring “100% parity” for Call of Duty across all consoles.

