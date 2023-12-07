LEGO Fortnite: ახალი საზღვარი ციფრულ მშენებლობასა და გადარჩენაში

LEGO Fortnite has officially launched, bringing a unique digital building and survival experience to fans of the popular battle royale game. This new game mode, although integrated within the Fortnite launcher, offers a completely different gameplay from the usual multiplayer action.

Unlike the traditional Fortnite, LEGO Fortnite is focused on survival crafting. Players can build their own world either individually or with up to 11 friends. The game allows players to play as their favorite Fortnite characters, such as Brite Bomber, Cuddle Team Leader, and Raven, but in LEGO style.

In LEGO Fortnite, players must collect food and resources, craft items, and engage in solo or cooperative battles against enemies. The game also includes a shelter-building mechanic for defense and customization of a home base. Players can recruit villagers to gather materials and help them survive the night.

Similar to Minecraft, LEGO Fortnite offers the ability to build houses, fortresses, and other upgrades to your home base. Players can also craft weapons and accessories to aid in their battles against various enemies, including small creatures used for farming XP and massive boss-like beasts.

LEGO Fortnite represents the culmination of the LEGO Group’s efforts to create an immersive online building experience. The collaboration with Epic Games has proven successful, resulting in a game that allows players to realize their dreams of constructing their own brick-built world. However, this collaboration came at a significant cost of $1 billion for the LEGO Group.

The new LEGO Fortnite game mode is now available on all major gaming platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and cloud-based gaming streaming services. Best of all, it is a free update, giving players easy access to this exciting new adventure. While LEGO Fortnite sets may not be available in the immediate future, the focus remains on developing and expanding digital play experiences for children. The collaboration between the LEGO Group and Epic Games aims to bridge the gap between physical and digital play, inspiring both creators and brands to embrace this new frontier.

