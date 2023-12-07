ჯექსონვილელ მამაკაცს პატიმრობა მიუსაჯეს ხელფასების დაცვის პროგრამის სახსრების ბოროტად გამოყენებისთვის

A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to one year in prison for misusing nearly $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan money. Kenneth Landers pleaded guilty to COVID relief fraud and money laundering and has been ordered to forfeit $910,000 gained through the PPP fraud.

Landers had submitted false information and documents in 2020 and 2021 to receive seven PPP loans totaling $910,000, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Instead of using the money to support businesses and employees as intended, Landers misappropriated the funds for personal expenses.

Investigators discovered that Landers had spent the money on luxury items, including a gold Rolex and an $87,000 vintage Jaguar XKE roadster. He also withdrew over $100,000 in cash, wrote checks to himself, and padded his personal bank account. Additionally, Landers used the funds to pay off his debts, including the mortgages on his waterfront home and tire business.

The Justice Department has managed to recover $272,000 from Landers and has seized four of his properties, as well as four vehicles. Landers will also be required to sell his home and tire business to repay the government and return at least $910,000 to taxpayers.

IRS Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Tara Reed, emphasized that the government is committed to prosecuting those who defraud taxpayers, stating that “every single person who chooses to break the law and defraud the government, we will find and we will prosecute to the fullest extent.”

The case highlights the importance of accountability and the efforts made to prevent misuse of COVID relief funds. It serves as a reminder that individuals who exploit such programs will face severe consequences for their actions.

