Mega's Xbox 360 Replica Kit დაგაბრუნებთ დიდების დღეებში

ვიკი სტავროპულო

Sep 8, 2023
Mega has unveiled a build-it-yourself Xbox 360 replica kit that aims to capture the nostalgia of Microsoft’s best console. The kit includes 1,342 pieces that assemble into a 3:4 scale replica of the white Xbox 360 console. It also features a white wireless controller and a replica copy of the iconic Halo 3 game.

While not a functioning console, Mega has included some impressive details in the kit. The replica boasts working lights and a faux removable hard drive, reminiscent of the days when Microsoft charged $100 for a mere 20 GB of storage. Additionally, a disc drive adds to the authenticity of the replica. Interestingly, Mega claims that inserting the included Halo 3 disc will “activate the motherboard,” although the specifics of this feature remain unclear.

Mega has designed this kit for ages 18 and up, offering a rewarding and challenging building experience. The Xbox 360 replica kit is currently available for pre-order through Target, priced at $149.99. It is set to launch on October 8th, providing fans of the Xbox 360 with a trip down memory lane.

Overall, Mega’s Xbox 360 replica kit is a fun project for those who hold a special affinity for Microsoft’s iconic console. With its attention to detail and nostalgic appeal, it promises to recreate the magic of the Halo 3 launch day and the joy of playing on the original Xbox 360.

