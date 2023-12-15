The Changing Landscape of AI-Assisted Code Development

Artificial intelligence (AI) has already proven to be a powerful tool for developers, boosting productivity and opening up new opportunities. However, as AI-assisted code development becomes more prevalent, it also brings about significant changes and impacts career aspirations in the technology industry.

With the rise of AI tools like Copilot and ChatGPT, developers can generate code in various languages effortlessly. In fact, a recent survey found that 95% of developers are already using these generative AI tools. While this brings about the potential for vast productivity gains, it also raises the question of whether technology professionals’ jobs will become more complicated in an era of increased automation.

One of the key challenges is ensuring that the generated code meets business and governance requirements. While AI can accelerate coding, there is a need for careful analysis to identify vulnerabilities and ensure enterprise-grade code. Security and quality assurance tasks associated with software jobs will continue to be crucial.

Code sprawl is another issue that arises with the introduction of generative AI in coding. Generating code via AI can lead to an ever-expanding codebase, resulting in concerns about managing and understanding this code. Developers are already grappling with technical debt and the need to navigate through complex codebases generated by others.

As faster delivery of code becomes the norm, developers will need to embrace design thinking and develop softer skills. The ability to communicate and present data science insights as well as redesign processes will be crucial in utilizing AI effectively and improving results.

Personalization will also become an important skill for developers, as applications need to be tailored to individual users. Generative AI enables a higher level of personalization, and it is predicted that most coding in the future will be developed by AI.

Despite the rise of generative technology, human intervention is still critical to ensure quality and business alignment. Developers will play a vital role in curating training data, examining discrepancies, and ensuring ethical standards.

To navigate this changing landscape, technology professionals will need to assume more expansive roles within the business side. Roles such as ethical AI trainer, machine language engineer, data scientist, AI strategist and consultant, and quality assurance will emerge. Technical skills in programming languages and frameworks like Python, Java, and NLP will be in high demand.

Additionally, technology professionals will take on the role of coaching and supporting others in developing and deploying their own apps. The technical limitations of the past no longer restrict the art of what is possible.

In conclusion, as AI-assisted code development continues to evolve, it brings about a sea of change and new opportunities. Adapting to this changing landscape requires a combination of technical expertise, soft skills, and a deep understanding of the implications and challenges that AI brings. Technology professionals must be prepared for the shifting dynamics and seize the potential that AI offers.