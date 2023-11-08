Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Update Enhances Security and Prepares for Android 14

Samsung has recently rolled out a new software update for its latest clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This update focuses on bolstering the device’s security by providing the latest security patch for Android and One UI. The United States is the first market to receive this update, with carrier variants already experiencing its benefits.

While the update, denoted by a firmware version ending in AWJ7, is currently available only on select carrier models, it is expected to be made available to unlocked models and those sold in other markets in the near future. Samsung aims to ensure that all users of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can benefit from the enhanced security features.

Despite not introducing any new, exciting features, this update is crucial as Samsung enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Android 14 and One UI 6 for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Therefore, this update plays a significant role in laying the foundation for upcoming software improvements. By fixing five critical and numerous lower-risk vulnerabilities affecting the Android OS, as well as around a dozen vulnerabilities unique to Galaxy smartphones and tablets, this update enhances the overall security of the device.

To check if the update is available for your Galaxy Z Flip 5 and you reside in the United States, navigate to the phone’s Settings » Software update menu and tap on the Download and install option. Additionally, Samsung provides a firmware archive, accessible for manual flashing using a Windows PC and a USB-C cable, should you prefer that method.

