ახალი Fallout 4 შემდეგი თაობის პაჩი გადაიდო 2024 წლამდე

Summary: Bethesda’s highly anticipated “next-gen” patch for Fallout 4 has been delayed until 2024, disappointing fans who were expecting it this year. The update, which is being developed for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, will bring higher frame rates, 4K visuals, and new Creation Club content. However, Bethesda has not provided any specific release date for the patch, stating that they require more time to complete it. This delay follows previous efforts by Bethesda to improve Fallout 4, including an update for Xbox One X that brought 4K visuals at 30 frames per second. Last year, the frame rate was increased to 60FPS but at the expense of resolution. Despite the delay, fans can look forward to the upcoming Fallout TV show set to release in April, featuring Walton Goggins as a Ghoul in the post-apocalyptic world.

