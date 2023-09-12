Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ახალი ამბები

საცალო ინფლაცია შენელდება აგვისტოში, მაგრამ რჩება RBI-ის სამიზნეზე მაღლა

Byგაბრიელ ბოტა

Sep 12, 2023
საცალო ინფლაცია შენელდება აგვისტოში, მაგრამ რჩება RBI-ის სამიზნეზე მაღლა

The latest official data released on Tuesday revealed that retail inflation in India slowed down in August to 6.83% from a year ago. However, it continues to be higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% (+/-2). In July, consumer inflation had reached a 15-month high of 7.44%.

The decrease in inflation can be attributed to easing prices of edible oil and a slight decline in vegetable inflation. The combined food price index eased to 9.94% in August compared to a rise of 11.51% in the previous month. This indicates a gradual stabilization of food prices.

It is important to note that retail inflation has remained above the desired target for several months. This persistent high inflation rate can have adverse effects on the economy, including reduced purchasing power and increased production costs for businesses. The Reserve Bank of India has been closely monitoring the situation and implementing various measures to control inflation.

Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services is rising, and subsequently, the purchasing power of currency is falling. It is an important economic indicator used by central banks, such as the Reserve Bank of India, to make decisions regarding monetary policy.

While the decrease in retail inflation is a positive development, it is essential to continue monitoring the situation to ensure that inflation remains within the desired range. Efforts to stabilize food prices and control inflation will play a crucial role in supporting economic growth and stability.

წყაროები:
– “Retail inflation slows to 6.83% in August from a year ago” – HT Media Limited
- ინდოეთის სარეზერვო ბანკი

By გაბრიელ ბოტა

Related Post

ახალი ამბები

Wordle Review: ანალიზი თავსატეხი Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
ახალი ამბები

უძველესი ბაქტერიები, რომლებმაც პირველად მოახდინეს მიწის კოლონიზაცია 407 მილიონზე მეტი წლის წინ

Sep 16, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
ახალი ამბები

Sonos Beam-ის (Gen 2) და Samsung HW-S60B ხმის ზოლების შედარება

Sep 16, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

სექტემბერში მომავალი ცის სათვალეები

Sep 18, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ჰაბლმა გადაიღო შეჯახებული გალაქტიკები Arp 107-ში

Sep 18, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

NASA აღმოაჩენს სიცოცხლის შესაძლო ნიშნებს შორეულ პლანეტაზე

Sep 18, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ჩინეთის ფართო ველის ტელესკოპმა ანდრომედას გალაქტიკის განსაცვიფრებელი სურათი გადაიღო

Sep 18, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები