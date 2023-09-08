Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ახალი ამბები

ახალი მიღწევა: E.coli შექმნილია ჩამდინარე წყლებიდან ელექტროენერგიის წარმოებისთვის

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Sep 8, 2023
Scientists at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of wastewater management. They have successfully engineered E.coli, a rod-shaped bacterium commonly found in the lower gut of organisms, to generate electricity from wastewater.

The researchers at EPFL equipped the bacterium with the necessary genetic machinery to produce electricity. In tests, the engineered E.coli performed even better than other organisms known for their ability to generate electricity when exposed to wastewater.

E.coli has long been a favorite of microbial researchers due to its easily manipulatable genetic structure. It has become an essential tool for various research and industrial projects. Now, it seems that this versatile organism may have the potential to solve wastewater management challenges.

Typically, wastewater management requires a significant amount of energy to process organic waste. However, with the bioengineered E.coli, the researchers at EPFL have achieved two goals in one: processing organic waste and generating electricity simultaneously.

This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the field of wastewater management. By harnessing the power of E.coli, we can not only tackle the issue of organic waste disposal but also generate valuable electricity in the process. This could have significant implications for sustainable energy production and environmental preservation.

Further research and development are needed to optimize the performance of the bioengineered E.coli and scale up the technology for practical applications. However, this achievement marks a significant step forward in finding innovative and sustainable solutions for wastewater management.

წყაროები:
- Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lozanne (EPFL)
– ScienceDaily (for general bacteria information)

