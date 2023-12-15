Canonsburg მიესალმება ახალ დამატებას Downtown-ში ლენტის ჭრის ცერემონიით

Canonsburg, a growing downtown in Pennsylvania, recently witnessed the grand opening of a new business that promises to capture the precious moments of life through the lens. Jasmine Powell, the visionary behind the establishment of Jasmine Powell Photography, celebrated this milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by esteemed members of the Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce and borough council.

The ceremony held on November 25th marked a significant moment for Powell and her husband, Saviel Lopez, as they inaugurated their establishment at 134 N. Jefferson Ave. Mayor Dave Rhome, along with Powell’s parents Eric and Julie Chandler, graced the event with their presence and support.

The mayor took the opportunity to present Powell with a special Mayor’s Certificate of Welcome, recognizing her talent and dedication to the art of photography. This honor not only acknowledges Powell’s accomplishment but also serves as a testament to her commitment to providing a memorable and exceptional customer experience.

Jasmine Powell Photography aims to capture the beauty and essence of life’s most precious moments through professional and artistic photography. Whether it’s a wedding, family portrait, or corporate event, Powell and her team ensure that each frame captures the essence of the occasion.

Located in the heart of Canonsburg, Jasmine Powell Photography is perfectly situated to serve the local community and beyond. The studio’s website provides comprehensive information about the various services offered and also features a portfolio showcasing Powell’s captivating work.

With the addition of Jasmine Powell Photography, Canonsburg’s downtown has gained another gem that not only contributes to its economic growth but also provides residents with an exceptional photography experience. The ribbon-cutting ceremony signifies a warm welcome to the new business and further solidifies Canonsburg as a hub of creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.