მოსალოდნელია, რომ ცივმა ქარმა თოვლი და ქარი მოიტანა დასავლეთ ჩრდილოეთ კაროლინაში

Summary: A rapid-moving cold front is set to sweep through Western North Carolina, bringing with it the first significant winter weather event of the year. The system, known as an Alberta Clipper, will usher in cold temperatures, high winds, and a chance of snowfall across the region on Tuesday night through Wednesday.

As the moisture moves in late Tuesday evening, it will initially start as a wintry mix before transitioning to snow overnight. However, residents of Asheville and the surrounding valleys should not expect significant snow accumulation due to a lack of moisture and relatively warmer ground temperatures.

The likelihood of accumulating snow increases with elevation, and areas above 3,500 feet may experience measurable snowfall. The higher terrain along the Tennessee border could see up to 3 inches of snow, while the peaks in the Smoky Mountains may accumulate 6 to 8 inches.

Motorists should be cautious of slick roads during Wednesday morning’s commute in areas that receive snowfall. The snow is expected to taper off by Wednesday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas above 3,500 feet in several counties including Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, and Graham.

Beyond the snow, the region will also experience cold temperatures and strong winds throughout Wednesday. Gusts of up to 40 mph are possible, making it feel even colder with wind chills in the 20s. However, the cold spell will be short-lived as sunshine returns on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures reaching the 60s by the end of the week.

Stay updated on the latest weather forecast by clicking here. Additionally, access News 13’s Closings & Delays page here for any local closures or delays.

