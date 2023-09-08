Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ახალი ამბები

Aruna Bio იუწყება პერსპექტიული შედეგები AB126-ისთვის ALS თაგვის მოდელში

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Sep 8, 2023
Aruna Bio იუწყება პერსპექტიული შედეგები AB126-ისთვის ALS თაგვის მოდელში

Aruna Bio, a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, has announced preclinical results from a pilot study evaluating the use of AB126 in a superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) mouse model. SOD1-ALS is a rare genetic form of ALS.

The study found that a weekly dose of AB126, administered from the onset of ALS symptoms, led to prolonged survival and reduced inflammation in the spinal cord compared to the control group. The AB126-treated mice also showed lower levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of neurodegeneration, in their serum.

AB126 is an unmodified neural-derived exosome that has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and modulate the inflammasome in the central nervous system. It exerts its effects through newly-discovered anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective mechanisms.

Stephen From, CEO of Aruna Bio, expressed optimism regarding the potential of AB126 to treat acute and chronic neurological conditions, including ALS. He highlighted the extended survival observed in the treated mice, which he attributed to reduced inflammatory mediators in the spinal cord and decreased levels of neurofilament light chain.

These promising results pave the way for further exploration of AB126’s therapeutic potential in ALS and other chronic central nervous system disorders. Aruna Bio aims to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics that can effectively cross the blood-brain barrier and enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory, self-repair, and protective mechanisms.

Source: Aruna Bio, Inc.

Investor Contact: Corey Davis, Ph.D., LifeSci Advisors, 212-915-2577, [ელ.ფოსტით დაცულია].

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

ახალი ამბები

რევოლუცია მოახდინა პაციენტების მოვლა: როგორ უძღვება გერმანია AI-ზე ორიენტირებულ ჯანდაცვის გადაწყვეტილებებს

Sep 10, 2023
ახალი ამბები

უსაფრთხო ვებ კარიბჭის როლი ინტერნეტ ტრაფიკის დაცვაში

Sep 10, 2023
ახალი ამბები

ასტრონომებმა აღმოაჩინეს სუპერმასიური შავი ხვრელის წყვილი ყველაზე ნათელ გალაქტიკებში

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა

Გამოტოვე

ახალი ამბები

რევოლუცია მოახდინა პაციენტების მოვლა: როგორ უძღვება გერმანია AI-ზე ორიენტირებულ ჯანდაცვის გადაწყვეტილებებს

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები
ტექნიკა

სათამაშო კომპანია Roblox აფართოებს PlayStation და Meta's Quest მოწყობილობებს

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
ტექნიკა

Google Maps-ის განახლება მომხმარებლებს საშუალებას აძლევს შენახული ადგილების მორგება Emojis-ით

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
ტექნიკა

MacBook Air M2: სრულყოფილი ყოველდღიური ლეპტოპი

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები