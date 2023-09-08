Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ახალი ამბები

Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders

Byგაბრიელ ბოტა

Sep 8, 2023
Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders

Apple has announced that it is now accepting applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp, which is designed to support underrepresented founders and developers. This year, the company is expanding its outreach efforts to include developers from Indigenous backgrounds.

The Entrepreneur Camp provides attendees with access to coding sessions and guidance from Apple experts. The program aims to equip participants with valuable insights and skills that can be directly applied to their app-driven businesses. Previous apps created by camp attendees have already been featured in the App Store.

Founders and developers from underrepresented groups who already have an app on the App Store, a functional beta build in TestFlight, or an equivalent are encouraged to apply. The online camp will be held from October 30 to November 3 for underrepresented founders, and from November 13 to November 17 for female founders.

Interested individuals are invited to submit their applications before the September 24 deadline. Apple encourages eligible entrepreneurs to apply and share the details of the program with others who may be interested.

This initiative from Apple is part of its ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the tech industry. By expanding its outreach to include underrepresented groups, such as Indigenous backgrounds, Apple is providing valuable opportunities for these entrepreneurs to enhance and grow their businesses.

Title: Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders
Source: Apple Entrepreneur Camp

By გაბრიელ ბოტა

Related Post

ახალი ამბები

ტურისტები გაუცნობიერებლად ისვენებენ „დაკარგული კონტინენტის“ ნარჩენებზე

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
ახალი ამბები

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter-მა მთვარის სამხრეთ პოლუსზე Chandrayaan-3 ლანდერის სურათი გადაიღო

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა
ახალი ამბები

როგორ ახდენენ ჭკვიანი ნაგვის ურნები ურბანული ნარჩენების მართვას

Sep 10, 2023

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

კოსმოსური ნამსხვრევების კრიზისის მოსაგვარებლად გამოვლინდა ინოვაციური საჩვენებელი თანამგზავრი ADRAS-J

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

ტურისტები გაუცნობიერებლად ისვენებენ „დაკარგული კონტინენტის“ ნარჩენებზე

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter-მა მთვარის სამხრეთ პოლუსზე Chandrayaan-3 ლანდერის სურათი გადაიღო

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

როგორ ახდენენ ჭკვიანი ნაგვის ურნები ურბანული ნარჩენების მართვას

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები