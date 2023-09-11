Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

შემოდგომის ტექნიკური ღონისძიებების შემადგენლობა: რას უნდა ველოდოთ სექტემბერსა და ოქტომბერში

Sep 11, 2023
September and October are exciting months for tech enthusiasts, as major events and conferences take place, showcasing the latest innovations and announcements in various industries. Let’s take a look at some of the upcoming events and what we can expect from them.

ტორონტოს საერთაშორისო კინოფესტივალი (TIFF)
When: Thursday, September 7th – Sunday, September 17th
სად: ტორონტოს ცენტრი, კანადა
What: TIFF is an annual film festival that highlights international films and offers screenings, lectures, events, and workshops.

Apple Wonderlust
When: Tuesday, September 12th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT
სად: Apple Park, კუპერტინო, კალიფორნია
What: Apple’s highly anticipated event, Wonderlust, will showcase the new iPhone 15 lineup, rumored to have USB-C ports instead of Lightning.

დეტროიტის ავტო შოუ
When: Wednesday, September 13th – Sunday, September 24th
Where: Huntington Place Convention Center, Detroit, Michigan
What: The Detroit Auto Show, also known as the North American International Auto Show, brings together automakers and industry experts to showcase and discuss the latest automotive trends and new vehicles.

ამაზონის მოწყობილობები და სერვისის ღონისძიება
When: Wednesday, September 20th at 10AM ET
სად: Amazon HQ2 Campus, Arlington, Virginia
What: Amazon is hosting an invite-only event at its second headquarters, where they are expected to reveal new devices and services.

Microsoft-ის სპეციალური ღონისძიება
When: Thursday, September 21st
სად: ნიუ-იორკი
What: Microsoft will be hosting an invite-only “special event,” likely focusing on updated Surface devices and advancements in AI.

Vox Media’s Code Event
When: Tuesday, September 26th – Wednesday, September 27th
სად: რიც-კარლტონი, ლაგუნა ნიგელი, კალიფორნია
What: Code is a tech event that brings together influential voices in the industry. This year, it features notable speakers such as X/Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, GM CEO Mary Barra, and more.

This is just a glimpse of what’s to come in September and October. Other events, such as Meta Connect, Made by Google, and Samsung Developer Conference, are also on the horizon, promising exciting announcements and insights into virtual reality, new Google devices, and Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem updates, respectively. As more events are announced, stay tuned for updates on The Verge.

