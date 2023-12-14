Alfa Romeo აცხადებს თავის პირველ ელექტრო SUV-ს, Milano-ს

Alfa Romeo has officially unveiled the name of its first-ever all-electric Sport Urban Vehicle (SUV), which will be called the Milano. This announcement comes as the legacy Italian automaker aims to establish itself as a luxury car manufacturer. Alfa Romeo, which has a rich history in motorsports and racing, has faced challenges in recent years with declining sales. To revitalize the brand, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has set ambitious goals, including launching a new model every year from 2022 to 2026 and achieving complete electrification by 2027.

The journey towards electrification has not been without obstacles, as the launch of the Tonale plug-in hybrid faced several delays before finally entering the US market in 2022. While the company is developing the 33 electric Stradale supercars, a fully electric option has yet to be seen. However, Alfa Romeo’s commitment to electrification remains steadfast.

With the forthcoming Milano SUV, Alfa Romeo aims to expand its presence in the United States and compete with luxury car manufacturers like BMW. The Milano will debut in Italy in spring 2024 and marks the brand’s entry into the B-Segment of Europe, the largest market segment. Although it will initially be an all-electric vehicle, a hybrid combustion version is also planned.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato expressed excitement about the Milano SUV and what it represents for the future of the brand. He emphasized that the Milano serves as a welcome to Alfa Romeo’s enthusiastic fans and anyone seeking a unique sporting experience with Italian design. The SUV will play a pivotal role in Alfa Romeo’s transition process towards full electrification.

Looking ahead, Alfa Romeo’s production pipeline includes the official debut of the Milano SUV in 2024, followed by the unveiling of the brand’s first exclusively electric vehicle in 2025. By 2027, Alfa Romeo aims to become a fully electric brand. The automaker’s recent sales figures show promising growth, with a 34% increase in global sales in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Automotive enthusiasts and industry observers eagerly await the arrival of the Alfa Romeo Milano SUV in April 2024, hoping it will showcase the brand’s commitment to electric mobility and stunning Italian craftsmanship.