Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ტექნიკა

5 ხელმისაწვდომი სმარტ საათი მოგზაურებისთვის

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Sep 12, 2023
5 ხელმისაწვდომი სმარტ საათი მოგზაურებისთვის

If you’re a frequent traveler, having a smartwatch can greatly enhance your journey. Here are five affordable smartwatches that you can consider for your travels: Redmi Watch, Pebble Cosmos Luxe, Realme Watch 2 Pro, PLAYFIT SLIM2C, and more.

The Pebble Cosmos Luxe is a smartwatch that focuses on design and functionality. It features a 1.36-inch AMOLED display and serves as an effective notifier. One of its unique features is its ability to function as a Bluetooth speakerphone, making it versatile for travelers.

Realme enters the smartwatch market with the Watch 2 Pro, which includes GPS for accurate fitness tracking. It offers comfort, an excellent screen, dependable battery life, and effective exercise tracking. However, the step tracking accuracy could be improved.

The PLAYFIT SLIM2C is designed with modern aesthetics in mind. It boasts a vibrant display, clear calling, and extended battery life. While its nine workout modes may not be 100% accurate in GPS tracking during running, they still provide valuable insights for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it offers decent sleep tracking.

These smartwatches are affordable options that cater to the needs and preferences of travelers. They offer features such as fitness tracking, notifications, and long battery life. Consider one of these smartwatches for your next travel adventure.

განმარტებები:
– Smartwatch: A wearable device that offers functionality beyond just telling time. It often includes features such as fitness tracking, notifications, and smartphone connectivity.
– AMOLED Display: A type of display technology that offers vibrant colors, high contrast, and deep blacks.
– GPS: Global Positioning System, a satellite-based navigation system that allows for accurate location tracking.
– Bluetooth: A wireless communication technology that enables the transfer of data and audio between devices over short distances.

წყაროები:
– Pebble Cosmos Luxe
– Realme Watch 2 Pro
– PLAYFIT SLIM2C

By რობერტ ენდრიუ

Related Post

ტექნიკა

იაპონია შეიმუშავებს მეთანზე მომუშავე სარაკეტო ძრავას 2030 წლის გაშვებისთვის

Sep 16, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
ტექნიკა

Discover Samsung-ის გაყიდვა: მიიღეთ Samsung SmartThings Station მხოლოდ 1 დოლარად!

Sep 16, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
ტექნიკა

გაფუჭების ხელოვნება: ზედმეტის გაშვება

Sep 16, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

სექტემბერში მომავალი ცის სათვალეები

Sep 18, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ჰაბლმა გადაიღო შეჯახებული გალაქტიკები Arp 107-ში

Sep 18, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

NASA აღმოაჩენს სიცოცხლის შესაძლო ნიშნებს შორეულ პლანეტაზე

Sep 18, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ჩინეთის ფართო ველის ტელესკოპმა ანდრომედას გალაქტიკის განსაცვიფრებელი სურათი გადაიღო

Sep 18, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები