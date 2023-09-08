Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

Western Digital გამოუშვებს WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD-ს გაუმჯობესებული შესრულებით კრეატიული ენთუზიასტებისთვის

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Sep 8, 2023
Western Digital has introduced the WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD, a new addition to its product lineup of solid-state drives (SSDs). Designed specifically for the creative enthusiast community and professionals, this internal flash drive utilizes NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 technology, offering increased application responsiveness and faster boot times.

The WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD is now available for purchase online on Amazon.in and select retail stores in India. It comes with a limited warranty of 5 years, providing peace of mind to users.

The drive is available in capacities ranging from 250GB to 2TB, with a starting price of Rs 4,599. Its key features include NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 technology, allowing users to multitask effortlessly between large and complex projects with read and write speeds of up to 4,150 MB/s.

The drive also incorporates nCache 4.0 technology, enabling high burst write performance and fast copying of large files and media assets. With its sleek M.2 2280 form factor, the WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD provides up to 2TB of storage for applications, data, photos, 4K videos, and music.

In terms of reliability, Western Digital offers a 5-year limited warranty for the SSD, along with a rating of up to 900TBW (terabytes written) for the 2TB model. Additionally, the drive has low power requirements, making it ideal for maximizing laptop battery life.

Khalid Wani, Senior Director of Sales at Western Digital India, noted that as the demand for immersive digital content grows in India, there is a need for high-performance tools. The WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD, with its lightning-fast NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 technology, addresses this demand by reducing load times. Its slim form factor and generous storage capacity make it suitable for both professionals and aspiring creators.

In summary, the new WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD offers enhanced performance and reliability for the creative enthusiast community and professionals. With its cutting-edge technology and sleek design, it enables users to tackle large and complex projects efficiently while ensuring their data is safely stored. The drive’s availability in various capacities and the 5-year limited warranty further enhance its appeal.

განმარტებები:
NVMe: Non-Volatile Memory Express, a protocol that enables the efficient communication between a host and solid-state drives.
PCIe: Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, a high-speed serial computer expansion bus standard.
Gen 4.0: The fourth generation of PCIe, providing increased bandwidth and faster data transfer rates.

წყაროები:
- [წყარო სტატია]

