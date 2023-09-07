Apple-ის აქციები მცირდება ჩინეთის iPhone-ის შეზღუდვის გამო

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines on Thursday, led by Apple, as concerns about China’s restrictions on the use of iPhones by state employees caused a downturn in megacap growth stocks. Apple shares dropped 3.3% for the second consecutive day as news broke that China plans to extend the ban on iPhones to state firms and agencies. Other growth stocks, including Tesla, Nvidia, and Netflix, also experienced losses ranging from 1.4% to 3.1%.

The announcement of China’s iPhone curbs has highlighted the potential risks to equity prices, specifically in the technology sector, given the challenging relationship between the U.S. and China. Shares of Apple suppliers, such as Skyworks Solutions, Qualcomm, and Qorvo, declined between 7.1% and 7.6%. The S&P 500 information technology index fell 1.9%, while the Philadelphia semiconductor index dropped 2.8%.

Worries about sticky inflation were further fueled by a report from the Labor Department, which showed a decrease in the number of Americans filing for unemployment claims. The figure dropped to 216,000 for the week ended September 2, reaching the lowest level since February. This has dampened expectations that the Federal Reserve would soon end its rate-hike cycle, as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data has indicated.

Data from China also contributed to market concerns, as it revealed that exports and imports had fallen in August due to weakening demand and slow consumer spending in the world’s second-largest economy. U.S.-listed Chinese firms, including PDD Holdings, JD.com, Baidu, and Alibaba, experienced losses ranging from 3.7% to 5.7%.

Investors are eagerly awaiting statements from various Federal Reserve speakers for clues about the future monetary policy path. Despite Apple’s losses, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight increase, mainly driven by a 1% rise in McDonald’s stock following an upgrade from Wells Fargo. Automation software firm UiPath also experienced a 9.1% increase in stock value after providing a positive annual revenue forecast.

At 11:53 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 0.49% at 4,443.53, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.27% to 13,695.95. However, the Dow Jones was up 0.11% at 34,481.44, despite Apple’s influence on the index.

Source: Reuters – (Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

განმარტებები:

– Megacap Growth Stocks: Large-cap stocks from companies that are experiencing significant growth in market value.

– Sticky Inflation: A situation in which inflation remains persistently high or elevated, typically due to underlying factors that prevent it from decreasing naturally.

– Equity Prices: The prices of shares or stocks in publicly traded companies.

– Federal Reserve (Fed): The central banking system of the United States, responsible for monetary policy and stability.

– Monetary Policy: The actions taken by a central bank to regulate and control the money supply and interest rates in an economy.

წყაროები:

