Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ტექნიკა

TUI ჯგუფი მიზნად ისახავს ჯავშნების 50%-ზე მეტი გადაიტანოს TUI აპზე

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Sep 8, 2023
TUI ჯგუფი მიზნად ისახავს ჯავშნების 50%-ზე მეტი გადაიტანოს TUI აპზე

TUI Group, Europe’s largest holiday package tour operator, has set a goal to shift more than 50% of its bookings to its TUI App. Currently, app bookings account for less than 10% of its sales in key markets like the UK and Germany. TUI Group CEO Sebastian Ebel wants to transform the app into a one-stop travel shop, reducing costs associated with performance marketing channels and improving repeat bookings through loyal customers.

The TUI app, also known as the TUI Digital Assistant, initially launched in 2014 as a communication tool for customers. It now allows travelers to search, plan, and book all aspects of their holiday, including flights, accommodation, experiences, and holiday packages. TUI also offers standalone accommodation and tour and activity bookings on its platforms.

Despite the focus on the TUI app, the company will continue offering separate apps like TUI Blue for hotel-specific interactions and services. 80% of TUI package holiday guests already download and use the main TUI app.

In the Nordic market, TUI has seen significant growth in standalone accommodation bookings, with 80% of bookings made by customers who haven’t traveled with TUI yet. This market has also shown a strong interest in interactive and communal spaces within TUI’s hotels, as well as activity-based experiences and sports activities.

TUI is expanding beyond its traditional sun-and-beach offerings and venturing into city destinations. City destination experiences, such as shore excursions, have seen increased demand, and TUI Collections in city destinations have seen a 90% increase in bookings. TUI Musement, the group’s tours and activities division, is investing in branded experiences and partnerships to enhance its offerings.

Overall, TUI Group is focused on digital transformation and competing with other online travel agents. With its ambitious goal to shift over 50% of bookings to its TUI App, the company aims to streamline the booking process, reduce costs, and increase customer loyalty.

წყაროები: Skift

By ვიკი სტავროპულო

Related Post

ტექნიკა

Legends League of Pacific Championship Series (PCS) გრანდიოზული ფინალი აძლიერებს ესპორტის ბაზარს

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
ტექნიკა

YES Bank ინტეგრირდება UPI-სთან, აახლოებს ცენტრალური ბანკის ციფრულ ვალუტას მთავარ მიღებასთან

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
ტექნიკა

Adidas იწყებს ციფრული არტისტების რეზიდენციის პროგრამას Web3-ში

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

კოსმოსური ნამსხვრევების კრიზისის მოსაგვარებლად გამოვლინდა ინოვაციური საჩვენებელი თანამგზავრი ADRAS-J

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

ტურისტები გაუცნობიერებლად ისვენებენ „დაკარგული კონტინენტის“ ნარჩენებზე

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter-მა მთვარის სამხრეთ პოლუსზე Chandrayaan-3 ლანდერის სურათი გადაიღო

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

როგორ ახდენენ ჭკვიანი ნაგვის ურნები ურბანული ნარჩენების მართვას

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები