Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ტექნიკა

TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch იყიდება 297 დოლარად

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Sep 12, 2023
TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch იყიდება 297 დოლარად

The TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch is currently on sale for $297, down from its original price of $350. This marks the second-ever price cut since the smartwatch launched earlier this year. The TicWatch Pro 5 offers at least two full days of battery life per charge and features a rotating crown along with a 48mm OLED display. Powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, it includes various health monitoring technologies such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level monitoring.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter Discounted to $75

The Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter is now available for $75, down from its usual price of $90. This is the lowest price we have seen since January. The MA1 adapter allows you to upgrade your car’s existing entertainment unit with wireless Android Auto support. Instead of having to physically connect your smartphone to the car, you can pair it wirelessly for a more seamless experience. The adapter plugs into your car via USB-A, adding convenience and ease of use to your daily commute.

Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds on Sale for $80

The Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds are currently on sale for $80, a discount from their regular price of $100. These earbuds feature active noise cancellation, providing a more immersive audio experience. With a battery life of up to 38 hours and multipoint Bluetooth pairing, you can connect to two devices simultaneously. The earbuds also come with 12mm drivers for powerful sound and onboard Tile tracking for added convenience.

In addition to these deals, 9to5Google offers information on the best trade-in deals for Android smartphones and other devices. If you’re looking to upgrade your device or recycle your used devices for cash, be sure to check out their recommendations.

Sources: TicWatch, Motorola, Skullcandy

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

ტექნიკა

იაპონია შეიმუშავებს მეთანზე მომუშავე სარაკეტო ძრავას 2030 წლის გაშვებისთვის

Sep 16, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
ტექნიკა

Discover Samsung-ის გაყიდვა: მიიღეთ Samsung SmartThings Station მხოლოდ 1 დოლარად!

Sep 16, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
ტექნიკა

გაფუჭების ხელოვნება: ზედმეტის გაშვება

Sep 16, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

სექტემბერში მომავალი ცის სათვალეები

Sep 18, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ჰაბლმა გადაიღო შეჯახებული გალაქტიკები Arp 107-ში

Sep 18, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

NASA აღმოაჩენს სიცოცხლის შესაძლო ნიშნებს შორეულ პლანეტაზე

Sep 18, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ჩინეთის ფართო ველის ტელესკოპმა ანდრომედას გალაქტიკის განსაცვიფრებელი სურათი გადაიღო

Sep 18, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები