iPhone 15 სერიის ფასები გაჟონა: ფასის პოტენციური ზრდა პრო მოდელებისთვის

Today’s tech briefing brings exciting news from the world of technology. Leaked information reveals possible prices for the iPhone 15 series, suggesting that the Pro models may experience a price increase. The Pro versions boast various new upgrades, including a titanium frame, a display with thinner bezels, and an action button, which could significantly raise the cost of manufacturing.

According to a report from Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 15 price is anticipated to start at $799, while the iPhone 15 Plus may start at $899. However, these prices are still subject to change, and it remains uncertain whether the base models will also see a price hike. The standard iPhone 15 and Plus models are expected to receive substantial upgrades, but it is unclear if this will affect their pricing.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to witness a price hike. The iPhone 15 Pro is predicted to cost around $1099, while the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max may have a price tag of $1199 or even $1299. The significant increase in the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s price may be attributed to the addition of a new periscope zoom lens.

In other news, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a selfie taken by the camera onboard the Aditya-L1 solar mission. The spacecraft, on its way to the Lagrange 1 (L1) point between the Sun and the Earth, captured an image of itself with the Earth and the Moon. This marked a monumental moment for ISRO as it also served as a successful test of the spacecraft’s cameras.

YouTube is also testing a new gaming feature called Playables. This feature allows users to play games directly on the YouTube platform, whether on a computer or a mobile device. While currently being tested with a select group of users, it is unclear if Playables will be available to a broader audience in the future.

Slack users can look forward to an upcoming AI feature called AI Conversation Summary. This feature will provide users with a quick summary of unread messages in groups and channels, and users will also be able to ask the AI questions related to those conversations. The AI Conversation Summary feature will be made available in a limited capacity soon.

Lastly, the release of Google Android 14 has been delayed. Originally set for this month, Android 14 is now expected to launch alongside Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices on October 4, 2023.

