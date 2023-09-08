Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ტექნიკა

ტოდ ჰოვარდი ადასტურებს Starfield Mod-ის მხარდაჭერას მომავალ წელს

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Sep 8, 2023
ტოდ ჰოვარდი ადასტურებს Starfield Mod-ის მხარდაჭერას მომავალ წელს

Starfield, the highly anticipated game by Bethesda, has fans buzzing with excitement over the possibility of mod support. In a recent interview with Japanese publication Famitsu, Starfield Game Director Todd Howard revealed that mod support will be available for the game next year.

Howard expressed his love for the creative possibilities that mods bring and assured fans that they will have the option to mod the game extensively. While the exact details of mod support are still unknown, fans can expect the ability to create custom missions, creatures, and even planets in Starfield.

This news aligns with previous statements made by Pete Hines, head of publishing at Bethesda, who confirmed that mod support will be coming to Starfield. Although the game will not launch with mod support, it will be added at a later date. Hines assured players that mods will be available for both PC and Xbox platforms.

While the delay in mod support may be due to the game needing to accommodate mods on both PC and Xbox, Bethesda has previous experience with console modding through their Creation Suite. This should alleviate any concerns about the feasibility of modding on multiple platforms.

Mod support has always been a key feature in Bethesda games, with titles like Skyrim and Fallout receiving extensive modding communities. Starfield is expected to follow in their footsteps and provide an exciting playground for modders to unleash their creativity.

As fans eagerly await the release of Starfield, the prospect of modding only adds to the excitement. With the game set to launch next year, players will have to exercise patience before they can start creating their own unique experiences in the vast reaches of space.

წყაროები:
– Famitsu interview with Todd Howard
– Pete Hines’ statements

By ვიკი სტავროპულო

Related Post

ტექნიკა

Legends League of Pacific Championship Series (PCS) გრანდიოზული ფინალი აძლიერებს ესპორტის ბაზარს

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
ტექნიკა

YES Bank ინტეგრირდება UPI-სთან, აახლოებს ცენტრალური ბანკის ციფრულ ვალუტას მთავარ მიღებასთან

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
ტექნიკა

Adidas იწყებს ციფრული არტისტების რეზიდენციის პროგრამას Web3-ში

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

ახალი ამბები

ასტრონომებმა აღმოაჩინეს სუპერმასიური შავი ხვრელის წყვილი ყველაზე ნათელ გალაქტიკებში

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

HyperX უშვებს ახალ Cloud III უსადენო სათამაშო ყურსასმენს

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

ციფრული სიგნალის პროცესორები: აუდიო და ვიდეო ხარისხის გაუმჯობესება თანამედროვე მოწყობილობებში

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

კოსმოსური ნამსხვრევების კრიზისის მოსაგვარებლად გამოვლინდა ინოვაციური საჩვენებელი თანამგზავრი ADRAS-J

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები