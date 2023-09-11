Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ტექნიკა

Anker's 622 MagGo Power Bank გთავაზობთ უსადენო დატენვას დიდ ფასად

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Sep 11, 2023
Anker's 622 MagGo Power Bank გთავაზობთ უსადენო დატენვას დიდ ფასად

Looking for a wireless charging power bank for your iPhone? Anker’s 622 MagGo Magnetic Battery is currently on sale for just $39.99, $30 off its original price. This portable power bank has a capacity of 5,000mAh and can wirelessly power a compatible iPhone at 7.5W. While it may not be as fast as Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack, it offers a much more affordable option. The MagGo also features a folding kickstand that can hold even a Max-sized iPhone, and it can double as a wireless charging pad when propped up. Anker also offers a more basic version, the 621 MagGo, for $29.99, which does not include the kickstand.

In addition to the power bank, there are other deals available. The Lego Super Mario Question Mark Block building set is on sale for $159.99, $40 off its original price. This set includes four expandable mini-dioramas representing iconic levels from the Super Mario 64 video game. The set is also compatible with Lego’s electronic Mario figures, allowing for interactive play.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor from 2021 is on sale at B&H Photo for $2,799, a savings of $1,500. This laptop is equipped with 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and has a 3456 x 2234 resolution screen. It is a powerful machine for creative workflows and features MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot.

Other deals include the collector’s edition hardcover of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide for $25.64, the PowerA MOGA Play and Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox controllers for $7.99, Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus leather case in forest green for $10.53, the Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse in white for $49.99, and the Insta360 Go 3 “action camera” bundle for $369.99.

წყაროები: The Verge

By რობერტ ენდრიუ

Related Post

ტექნიკა

იაპონია შეიმუშავებს მეთანზე მომუშავე სარაკეტო ძრავას 2030 წლის გაშვებისთვის

Sep 16, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
ტექნიკა

Discover Samsung-ის გაყიდვა: მიიღეთ Samsung SmartThings Station მხოლოდ 1 დოლარად!

Sep 16, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
ტექნიკა

გაფუჭების ხელოვნება: ზედმეტის გაშვება

Sep 16, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

იუპიტერის ატმოსფერო ანათებს კაშკაშა შუქით: რას ნიშნავს ეს?

Sep 18, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ასტრონომიის შემოტანა კენიის სოფლად

Sep 18, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

LionGlass: რევოლუციური და ეკოლოგიურად სუფთა მინა

Sep 18, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ქუქი ფაილები და კონფიდენციალურობის პოლიტიკა: გაიგეთ როგორ მუშავდება თქვენი მონაცემები

Sep 18, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები