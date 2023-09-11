Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ტექნიკა

ყველა დროის დაბალი ფასები Apple-ის ახალ 15 დიუმიან M2 MacBook Air-ზე და სხვაზე

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Sep 11, 2023
ყველა დროის დაბალი ფასები Apple-ის ახალ 15 დიუმიან M2 MacBook Air-ზე და სხვაზე

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook or iPad Pro, there are some great deals available right now. Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale for an all-time low price of $1,299, which is $200 off the usual price. This model comes with a 512GB storage capacity and features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple Silicon performance, and an 18-hour battery life. The savings also apply to the 256GB model, which is now available for $1,099.

For iPad Pro users, Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard is currently discounted to $209.99, down from $299. This keyboard is compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPads, including the M2 and M1 series, as well as the latest iPad Air. It offers an improved typing experience with backlit keys and a built-in trackpad. The keyboard connects to the iPad using Apple’s Smart Connector, eliminating the need for charging and Bluetooth connectivity.

If you’re looking for a portable charger, UGREEN has released a new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank. This power bank features a MagSafe coil and can deliver 7.5W charging speeds to iPhones and 15W speeds to Android devices. It also has two additional ports for charging other devices. The power bank is currently on sale for $48.99, down from $70.

These deals offer great savings on Apple’s latest devices and accessories, making it the perfect time to upgrade your technology. Don’t miss out on these discounts!

წყაროები:
– Source article: 9to5Toys (link not provided)
- განმარტებები:
– MacBook Air: Apple’s line of lightweight and portable laptops
– Magic Keyboard: Apple’s keyboard accessory for iPad Pro
– MagSafe: Apple’s magnetic charging system
– Liquid Retina display: Apple’s display technology with high resolution and vibrant colors
– Apple Silicon: Apple’s custom-designed processors for Mac computers
– USB-C: A type of connector and cable commonly used for charging and data transfer
– Smart Connector: Apple’s proprietary connection technology for accessories
– Thunderbolt: A high-speed data and display connection standard
– USB-A: A type of connector and cable commonly used for charging and data transfer

By რობერტ ენდრიუ

Related Post

ტექნიკა

იაპონია შეიმუშავებს მეთანზე მომუშავე სარაკეტო ძრავას 2030 წლის გაშვებისთვის

Sep 16, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
ტექნიკა

Discover Samsung-ის გაყიდვა: მიიღეთ Samsung SmartThings Station მხოლოდ 1 დოლარად!

Sep 16, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
ტექნიკა

გაფუჭების ხელოვნება: ზედმეტის გაშვება

Sep 16, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

სექტემბერში მომავალი ცის სათვალეები

Sep 18, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ჰაბლმა გადაიღო შეჯახებული გალაქტიკები Arp 107-ში

Sep 18, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

NASA აღმოაჩენს სიცოცხლის შესაძლო ნიშნებს შორეულ პლანეტაზე

Sep 18, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ჩინეთის ფართო ველის ტელესკოპმა ანდრომედას გალაქტიკის განსაცვიფრებელი სურათი გადაიღო

Sep 18, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები