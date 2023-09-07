Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ტექნიკა

Samsung-მა CEDIA Expo-ზე 98 დიუმიანი 8K ტელევიზორი წარადგინა

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Sep 7, 2023
Samsung-მა CEDIA Expo-ზე 98 დიუმიანი 8K ტელევიზორი წარადგინა

Samsung has introduced its largest consumer-available TV to date at the CEDIA Expo. The QN990C is a massive 98-inch 8K TV, equipped with Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K and mini-LED backlight system. The TV boasts HDMI 2.1 ports and an ATSC 3.0 tuner, making it future-proof in terms of connectivity. However, the availability of native 8K content remains limited, requiring upconversion from lower resolutions. The QN990C is priced at $39,999.99, appealing to custom installers and buyers seeking premium home theater setups.

While Samsung leads the way in showcasing 8K screens, the future of this technology is uncertain. Other manufacturers, such as LG and TCL, have halted the production of 8K models. Additionally, the lack of consumer content in native 8K resolution poses a challenge for widespread adoption. Despite these challenges, Samsung remains committed to pushing the boundaries of TV technology.

In addition to Samsung, Hisense also unveiled an extra-large TV at the CEDIA Expo. The Editors’ Choice U8K is now available in a 100-inch size, offering a slightly larger screen at a more affordable price of $9,999. This 4K TV is also set to hit the market soon, providing an alternative option for consumers.

Both Samsung and Hisense aim to meet the demands of high-end consumers and custom installers seeking larger screen sizes for immersive home entertainment experiences. While 8K technology continues to evolve, it is important to consider the availability of native content and the cost of adoption when considering these premium TV options.

წყაროები:
– Article: PCMag

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

ტექნიკა

მკვლევარებმა გამოავლინეს ახალი ექსპლოიტი WiFi-ის პაროლების მოსაპარად WiKI-Eve-ის გამოყენებით

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
ტექნიკა

ინდოეთის სარეზერვო ბანკი ოქტომბრისთვის გამოუშვებს ცენტრალური ბანკის ციფრული ვალუტის პილოტს ბანკთაშორისი სესხებისთვის

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
ტექნიკა

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra გაჟონვა გამოავლენს მთავარ დეტალებს მომავალი ფლაგმანის შესახებ

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია

Გამოტოვე

ახალი ამბები

NBA-ის მოულოდნელი პარტნიორობა Xbox-თან Starfield-ის გამოშვებისთვის

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

კვლევის შედეგების მიხედვით, პლეზიოზავრებმა გრძელი კისერი სულ რაღაც ხუთ მილიონ წელიწადში გამოიმუშავეს

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

LiDAR-ის ინტეგრაცია ADAS-ში: თამაშის ჩეინჯერი ავტომობილების უსაფრთხოებაში

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები
ტექნიკა

მკვლევარებმა გამოავლინეს ახალი ექსპლოიტი WiFi-ის პაროლების მოსაპარად WiKI-Eve-ის გამოყენებით

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები