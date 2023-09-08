Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ტექნიკა

Patreon წარმოგიდგენთ ჯგუფური ჩატის ფუნქციას გულშემატკივართა გაძლიერებული ურთიერთობისთვის

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Sep 8, 2023
Patreon წარმოგიდგენთ ჯგუფური ჩატის ფუნქციას გულშემატკივართა გაძლიერებული ურთიერთობისთვის

Patreon has launched a new group chat feature, enabling creators to further engage with their fans. The feature, available exclusively on the mobile app at present, allows creators to interact directly with their subscribers as well as allowing subscribers to communicate with each other outside of comment sections. Creators can have up to four chats simultaneously, with the ability to set restrictions for participation, such as limiting specific chats to various subscriber tiers.

Although the new feature has drawn comparisons to Discord, Patreon emphasizes that it is not designed to replace the popular communication platform. Instead, creators will still have the option to integrate with Discord.

In addition to providing a space for conversation, the group chats also offer a range of interactive features. Users can share photos, emojis, and plain text with fellow members of the community. To ensure a positive and safe environment, Patreon has implemented moderation tools to prevent the dissemination of harmful content.

To foster a sense of community, Patreon has also introduced member profiles, allowing users to personalize their names, photos, social media links, and bios. These profiles aim to facilitate deeper connections among fans and creators within the Patreon ecosystem.

The new group chat feature is being gradually rolled out to select creators, and wider availability is expected over the coming months. This addition represents Patreon’s ongoing efforts to provide tools and features that enhance the experience for both creators and subscribers. Recently, the platform introduced the ability to publish subscriber-only podcasts on Spotify and unveiled a native video toolset.

წყაროები:
– Patreon (no URL provided)
– Engadget (no URL provided)

By რობერტ ენდრიუ

Related Post

ტექნიკა

Legends League of Pacific Championship Series (PCS) გრანდიოზული ფინალი აძლიერებს ესპორტის ბაზარს

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
ტექნიკა

YES Bank ინტეგრირდება UPI-სთან, აახლოებს ცენტრალური ბანკის ციფრულ ვალუტას მთავარ მიღებასთან

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
ტექნიკა

Adidas იწყებს ციფრული არტისტების რეზიდენციის პროგრამას Web3-ში

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

კოსმოსური ნამსხვრევების კრიზისის მოსაგვარებლად გამოვლინდა ინოვაციური საჩვენებელი თანამგზავრი ADRAS-J

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

ტურისტები გაუცნობიერებლად ისვენებენ „დაკარგული კონტინენტის“ ნარჩენებზე

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter-მა მთვარის სამხრეთ პოლუსზე Chandrayaan-3 ლანდერის სურათი გადაიღო

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

როგორ ახდენენ ჭკვიანი ნაგვის ურნები ურბანული ნარჩენების მართვას

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები