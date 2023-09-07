Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ტექნიკა

OpenAI აცხადებს დეველოპერთა კონფერენციას ახალი ინსტრუმენტების გადახედვისა და იდეების გაცვლის მიზნით

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Sep 7, 2023
OpenAI აცხადებს დეველოპერთა კონფერენციას ახალი ინსტრუმენტების გადახედვისა და იდეების გაცვლის მიზნით

OpenAI has revealed plans to host its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, on November 6, 2023, in San Francisco. The one-day event aims to bring together hundreds of developers to showcase new tools and engage in discussions with OpenAI’s technical staff.

Since the launch of ChatGPT last year, interest in generative AI has surged worldwide. OpenAI’s models, including GPT-3, GPT-4, DALL-E, and Whisper, have gained traction among more than 2 million developers. These models have been utilized in diverse applications, ranging from integrating smart assistants into existing systems to creating innovative applications and services previously unattainable.

While most of OpenAI’s DevDay will take place in person, the keynote address and certain conference segments will be livestreamed. The event will provide developers from across the globe an opportunity to preview new tools and exchange ideas with OpenAI. Attendees present at the venue will also have the chance to participate in breakout sessions led by OpenAI’s technical staff.

Registration details for both in-person and livestream attendance will be announced in the ensuing weeks. OpenAI has established a website where individuals can express their interest and receive further information regarding the conference. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman anticipates sharing the company’s “latest work” during the event, potentially unveiling new products or services. While a “GPT-5” scale announcement may not be anticipated due to the relative newness and resource requirements of GPT-4, attendees may still encounter surprises.

წყაროები:
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI DevDay Announcement]
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI API Usage]

By ვიკი სტავროპულო

Related Post

ტექნიკა

Deuterium Capital Management LLC იძენს თანამდებობას PagerDuty, Inc.-ში.

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა
ტექნიკა

როგორ გამოვიყენოთ ტრანსკრიფციის ფუნქცია WhatsApp-ზე ხმის ტექსტად გადასაყვანად

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა
ტექნიკა

Apple-ის მომავალი ღონისძიება: "Wanderlust"

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა

Გამოტოვე

ახალი ამბები

ხარვეზის გადალახვა: როგორ ცვლის ონლაინ პროექტების მართვის პროგრამა სატელეკომუნიკაციო ინდუსტრიას

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ვარსკვლავთშორის მასალაში ნაპოვნი ამინომჟავა ტრიპტოფანის მტკიცებულება, რომელიც მიუთითებს სიცოცხლის პოტენციალის შესახებ ეგზოპლანეტურ სისტემებში

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
ტექნიკა

Deuterium Capital Management LLC იძენს თანამდებობას PagerDuty, Inc.-ში.

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ტექნიკა

როგორ გამოვიყენოთ ტრანსკრიფციის ფუნქცია WhatsApp-ზე ხმის ტექსტად გადასაყვანად

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები