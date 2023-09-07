Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ტექნიკა

Mortal Kombat Reboot-მა დააბრუნა Nitara გახმოვანებული და მოდელირებული მეგან ფოქსის მიერ

Byგაბრიელ ბოტა

Sep 7, 2023
Mortal Kombat Reboot-მა დააბრუნა Nitara გახმოვანებული და მოდელირებული მეგან ფოქსის მიერ

Warner Bros. Games has announced that Nitara, the vampire warrior who was last seen in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance in 2002, will be returning to the series in the forthcoming reboot, Mortal Kombat 1. To give fans a quick refresher on who Nitara is, Warner Bros. has revealed that the character will be voiced and modeled after actor Megan Fox, known for her roles in Jennifer’s Body and Transformers.

Nitara, a vampire creature from a strange realm, is depicted as both evil and good, as she fights to save her people. Megan Fox expressed her fondness for the character, stating, “She’s a vampire, which obviously resonates for whatever reason.” Fox also shared that her involvement in portraying Nitara goes beyond just providing the voice, saying, “[The Nitara acting sessions] force me to tap into areas of myself that I’m not comfortable [with]. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it, and it’s caused me to be more free with myself.”

In the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1, Nitara showcases a new and never-before-seen fatality. The trailer demonstrates Nitara using her five-inch-long fingernails to disembowel her opponent, holding onto their entrails like rope while her bat wings lift her into the air. With a powerful kick, she sends her opponent crashing down, causing their flesh to fall off, leaving behind only a shattered skeleton.

Fans can look forward to experiencing more of Nitara’s unique fighting style when Mortal Kombat 1 releases on September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, those who pre-order the premium and collector’s editions will have early access starting on September 14.

წყაროები:
– Mortal Kombat publisher Warner Bros. Games
– Jennifer’s Body actor Megan Fox

By გაბრიელ ბოტა

Related Post

ტექნიკა

Legends League of Pacific Championship Series (PCS) გრანდიოზული ფინალი აძლიერებს ესპორტის ბაზარს

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
ტექნიკა

YES Bank ინტეგრირდება UPI-სთან, აახლოებს ცენტრალური ბანკის ციფრულ ვალუტას მთავარ მიღებასთან

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
ტექნიკა

Adidas იწყებს ციფრული არტისტების რეზიდენციის პროგრამას Web3-ში

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

ახალი ამბები

უსაფრთხო ვებ კარიბჭის როლი ინტერნეტ ტრაფიკის დაცვაში

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

ასტრონომებმა აღმოაჩინეს სუპერმასიური შავი ხვრელის წყვილი ყველაზე ნათელ გალაქტიკებში

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

HyperX უშვებს ახალ Cloud III უსადენო სათამაშო ყურსასმენს

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

ციფრული სიგნალის პროცესორები: აუდიო და ვიდეო ხარისხის გაუმჯობესება თანამედროვე მოწყობილობებში

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები