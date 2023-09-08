Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

ტექნიკა

Valve's Mystery Device იღებს სერთიფიკატს სამხრეთ კორეაში

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Sep 8, 2023
Valve's Mystery Device იღებს სერთიფიკატს სამხრეთ კორეაში

Valve has recently obtained certification in South Korea for an undisclosed device, leaving gamers speculating about its purpose. The certification, dated August 28th, reveals that the device will feature specific low-power wireless capabilities, including 5GHz WiFi.

While the details are scarce, enthusiasts are considering various possibilities. Some believe it could be a refresh for Valve’s Steam Deck, a handheld gaming device that already includes WiFi capabilities. Others speculate that it might be the rumored Deckard VR headset, which, according to previous patents, will have a standalone mode.

The certification does not provide enough information to definitively determine the nature of the device. However, recent developments suggest that Valve is actively working on improving SteamVR for Linux, igniting speculation that this certification could be a step towards the successor of their virtual reality flagship, the Index.

Intriguingly, Brad Lynch discovered a password-protected Valve Galileo-specific mirror of Steam OS during their investigations. This adds further fuel to the speculation that Valve is embarking on new ventures.

As of now, Valve has not made any official announcements, leaving the gaming community eagerly awaiting more details. Only time will tell what Valve’s secret device will ultimately become.

წყაროები:
– Brad Lynch on X (Source: GamingOnLinux.com)

By რობერტ ენდრიუ

Related Post

ტექნიკა

Legends League of Pacific Championship Series (PCS) გრანდიოზული ფინალი აძლიერებს ესპორტის ბაზარს

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
ტექნიკა

YES Bank ინტეგრირდება UPI-სთან, აახლოებს ცენტრალური ბანკის ციფრულ ვალუტას მთავარ მიღებასთან

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
ტექნიკა

Adidas იწყებს ციფრული არტისტების რეზიდენციის პროგრამას Web3-ში

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

კოსმოსური ნამსხვრევების კრიზისის მოსაგვარებლად გამოვლინდა ინოვაციური საჩვენებელი თანამგზავრი ADRAS-J

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

ტურისტები გაუცნობიერებლად ისვენებენ „დაკარგული კონტინენტის“ ნარჩენებზე

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter-მა მთვარის სამხრეთ პოლუსზე Chandrayaan-3 ლანდერის სურათი გადაიღო

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

როგორ ახდენენ ჭკვიანი ნაგვის ურნები ურბანული ნარჩენების მართვას

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები